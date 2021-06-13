PICTURE SPECIAL: Out and about in West Cork

Publican Frank Walsh serves a pint of creamy stout to his first customer in six months, Imogen Bertin and her horse
Hatbox when they called to the Harbour Bar in Robert’s Cove. (Photo: David Creedon / Anzenberger)
First Pints at Roberts Cove, Cork, Ireland
Enjoying the re-opening in Skibbereen
Enjoying the opening of pubs in Skibbereen
Skibb Farmers Market bank holiday weekend
Sunny Day in Baltimore, Cork, Ireland
Enjoying an ice cream at the Dock beach in Kinsale were Marguerita Dawson and Maria Ring. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Michelle O’Donoghue, Niamh Thornton, Ruaidhrí Gallagher and Emily Carey, also enjoying the beer garden. (Photos: Anne Minihane)
At the Horse and Hound, Skibbereen were John Mulhern, Drimoleague and Fionn McDonald, Skibbereen. (Photos: Anne Minihane)
NEWS 6/6/2021 Pictured enjoying the new beach front furniture installed this weekend by Cork County council at the beach at Garrylucas Co Cork was John and Ita O'Rourke. Picture Denis Boyle
NEWS 6/6/2021 Pictured enjoying the sunshine at Garrylucas beach Kinsale Co Cork was Nicole Kelly. Picture Denis Boyle
Clockwise from above: Mini McKenna,Katie Leonard, Cathy Limrick and Dawn Pearce getting ready to start their first rowing lesson on Keelbeg Pier. Nicole Kelly at Garrylucas beach and John and Ita O'Rourke. enjoying the weather at the popular beach. (Photos: Andrew Harris and Denis Boyle)
Enjoying a pint at The Stables bar at Bandon was Paddy Buckley from Crossbarry. Left: Ray and Ken O'Callaghan. raise a glass in The Stables. (Photos: Denis Boyle)
NEWS 7/6/2021 Pictured enjoying pints at The Stables Bandon was Ray and Ken O'Callaghan. Picture Denis Boyle
NEWS 7/6/2021 Pictured enjoying a pint at Fiddlers Green Conakilty Co Cork was Donal O'Regan and Stephen O'Connell. Picture Denis Boyle
At Garrettstown beach were Evelyn Rath and Zoe Harte from Belgooly. (Photo: Denis Boyle)