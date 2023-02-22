Life

PICTURE GALLERY: OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK

February 22nd, 2023 8:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

At the recent Bauravilla Cheval in aid of Co-Action were Hannah Willsher with Blaze and Dan O’Brien with Navy Blue, both from Kilcoe. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Share this article

Trish O'Sullivan and her dog, Roxy, were offering refreshments at the recent Bandon Ploughing Match. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)

 

Michael McCarthy from Donoghmore makes ajustments to his plough (Photo: David Creedon)

 

Pictured at the annual ploughing match at Bandon Co Cork was Emma Walsh with her daughter Caitlín Lynch watching Catriona O'Mahony in action. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Skibbereen, West Cork, Ireland. 5th Feb, 2023. The Bauravilla Cheval took place today, in aid of Co-Action with around 20 horses taking part. Preparing to take part in the cheval was Alfie Power from Beara riding 'Wolfie'. Picture: Andy Gibson.

 

Rally driver Cal McCarthy from Clonakilty, clerk of the course Steve Davis and rally driver David Guest from Dunmanway were at the launch of the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally at the Park Cinema in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

Rose Guest from Dunmanway at the launch. (Photos: Martin Walsh)

 

Pictured at the Breakthrough Cancer Research Lunch at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen were
Mary Black, Guest Speaker, Deirdre O'Shaughnessy MC, Holly Cairns TD, Orla Dolan, Chief Executive Breakthrough Cancer Research and Mary Kennedy, Guest Speaker. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Elma O'Mahony and Claire Coleman from Dunmanway at the Breakthrough Cancer Research Lunch in Skibbereen last Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Darrara NS Clonakilty students Ellie-May and Millie McEvoy with Ena Barrett, who recently went on a birdwatching trip to Ring.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.