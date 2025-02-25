PHOTOS: Local West Cork couples photo special

'We wouldn't change a thing.'
West Cork saw some of the most fabulous weddings over 2024 and into 2025.
Indulge in the best West Cork wedding photos around, including a GAA-themed bash and a lighthouse wedding and, who knows, maybe take some inspiration for your own special day.
Michelle Sheehy and Padraig Kiely, Baltimore with their daughters Sadie and Croía. Their ceremony took place at Sacred Heart Church, Rath on May 3rd, 2024 with the reception held at Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty.
Grainne Crowley, Skibbereen and Conor O’Driscoll, Drimoleague who had their marriage ceremony and reception at the Celtic Ross Hotel on January 25th, 2025. (Photo: Adrian O’Neill)
Alice O’Driscoll, Castletownshend and Dan MacEoin, Baltimore photographed with some of their club colleagues from Castlehaven and Ilen Rovers GAA at their wedding on December 6th, 2024. The ceremony was held at Castlehaven Church with reception at Fernhill House Hotel (Photo: Laura and Benny Photography)
Jack Williams, Clonakilty and Laura Goggin, Schull were married on December 28th, 2024 with ceremony and reception held at Dunmore House Hotel. The wedding party included, from left: Jack Goggin, Mary Jo Williams, Glen Roche, Jack Williams (groom) Laura Goggin (bride) Emmet O’Gorman, Nikki Goggin, David Michael Morrison, Adrienne Arundel Sheehan and Ted Goggin. (Photo: Laura and Benny Photography)
Kate Connolly, Skibbereen and Ryan Hacker, UK were married on September 20th, 2024 at Skibbereen Cathedral with reception at Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty (Photo: Anna Groniecka)
Danielle Sheehy, Baltimore and Johnny McKenna, Union Hall who were married on December 21st, 2024 at Sacred Heart Church, Rath with reception at Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa (Photo: Anna Groniecka)
Lauren Radford and William Duxbury, UK who were married on June 26th, 2024 with ceremony and reception held at Dunmore House Hotel. (Photo: Anna Groniecka)
Niamh O’Brien, Reenascreena and Kevin O’Neill, Rosscarbery who were married at St. Fachtna’s Church, Rosscarbery, held their reception at Dunmore House Hotel. This image, taken by Clon-based photographer Dermot Sullivan received an award in the Wedisson 2024 wedding photography awards.
