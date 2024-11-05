Out and About in West Cork

Enjoying the spooky goings on at the Skibb O'Ween Halloween Street Party were Libby and Saoirse Coakley, Emily Collins, Eve Jasmine and Michaela Carroll. (Photo: Andy Gibson )
Right: Dressed up at the event as the DC Comics character Harley Quinn was Neabha O'Shea from Skibbereen. (Photo: Andy Gibson )
Kathleen O'Connor with her granddaughter Alice O'Driscoll from Caheragh at the Skibb O'Ween Halloween street party. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Sally Smart and Martin Smith participated at the Saithe Na Samhna event in Ballydehob. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
At the Grey Heron gallery in Bandon for an exibition by artist Marie McInerney were Ann Doherty, Catherine Lordan and Paula Brennan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
JT and Michael O'Driscoll from Kilbrittain with their grandad Jackie O'Driscoll from Knockbrown, Bandon enjoying their day at the Clonakilty ploughing match, held on the lands of the Wolfe family, Ardgehane, Timoleague. (Photo: David Patterson)
Dressed as M&Ms were Emma McCarthy and Kate Lynch for the Dreeny National School Halloween party. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Firemen Keith Faithfull and Aidan Whelton from Bandon Fire Service putting up their scarecrow in Leap for the festival. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
At the launch of the book A Place called Home were the author, Alice Taylor, and Ivan O'Brien.(Photo: Denis Boyle)
Jane O’Regan and Noreen White at the 16th annual Pink Ribbon Walk in Clonakilty, organised by the O’Neill family at Fernhill House Hotel in conjunction with the Clonakilty Daffodil Day committee. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Roisin Hanrahan from Clonakilty taking part in the Schull Halloween Parade. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Juliette Looney, Catherine McGuiness, Abi Duggan and Gráinne Russell from the Ardilaun Guide Unit in Macroom travelled to Dublin with their parents and leaders to receive their award at the National Guide Award ceremony where they achieved the highest award a Guide can receive, the Trail Blazer Award.
Maria O'Herlihy was a gold medal Leaving Certificate academic award winner at the Scoil Mhuire gan Smal awards night in Blarney. (Photo: Mike English)
Pupils at Rath National School thanked Mark Lee from the Skibbereen Garden Centre who visited the school during the week with a selection of wonderful pumpkins. Mark taught the pupils about growing them, saving seeds and gave some helpful tips for carving. Mark with third class pupils Mila Browne, Éirinn O’Driscoll, Joni Perry Clarke, Luka Pitton Brady, Eóin O’Donovan, Christopher O’Neill, Mark Marchenko, Quinn Breen, Cillian O’Mahony, Orlaith Brennan, Jerry O’Mahony and Méabh Collins.
Cllr Ann Bambury on the catwalk during the Bandon camogie club’s fashion show which was held at the Bandon GAA pavilion in memory of Nicola Tobin. All proceeds were in aid of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland and Marymount. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Sheelagh Broderick, herself a doctor of philosophy in the arts, with her son Pierce Ryan and daughter Aisling Ryan at Aisling's recent graduation at UCC, making it a trio of PhDs for the Baltimore family. Aisling was awarded a PhD from the law faculty and Pierce graduated with a PhD in applied mathematics last year.
Ross Fitzgerald (Skibbereen) and Ryan Scannell (Ballineen) graduated from the inaugural class of the iEd Hub’s MSc in industrial pharmaceutical sciences, operations and management at UCC. (Photo: David Keane)
At the unveiling of the plaque on the wall of the old Station House, Ballineen in honour of Dick Barrett were (from left): Finbarr Walsh (Dick Barrett commemoration committee), Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Liam Murphy and Chris Walsh (Dick Barrett commemoration committee) and Christopher O’Sullivan TD. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Eileen and Sophie Murphy (Macroom) with Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheál Martin TD and Aindrias Moynihan TD, visiting members of the Macroom community. (Photo: Alison Miles)
Betty O’Riordan, Katheryn Barry, Marie O’Mahony and Maura Allen of Carrigaline Tidy Towns at the Pride in our Community awards night where Carrigaline was the winner of the Pride of County Cork Award 2024.
A commemorative plaque to honour the founders of Guardwell Homes, Stanley and Heidi Roche, was recently unveiled. At the event were (from left): Michael Frawley, Janet Frawley, Tom O'Leary, Ondine Roche, Danny Cummins and Tony Greenway.
Cllr Gillian Coughlan, Minister for Finance Jack Chambers, Gerry Wycherley (chair of Kinsale Youth Community Centre), Sean Kirschhofer of KYCC and Deputy Christopher O'Sullivan on their recent visit to the centre.
Seamie from Leap reading The Southern Star at the Leap Scarecrow Festival.
Tragumna locals Lydia and Michael Davis who took part in the recent Scar adventure race which was organised by Skibbereen Lions Club. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Tracey Devereux (Carrigaline), Ciaran Lynch (Ballygarvan) and Evelyn Crowley (Carrigaline) at the Mad Hatters Taste of Kinsale during the recent 46th Kinsale Gourmet Festival which was organised by the Good Food Circle of local restaurants. (Photo: John Allen)
Sean and Aoife Murphy from Kinsale enjoying the Mad Hatters Taste of Kinsale during the recent 46th Kinsale Gourmet Festival. (Photo: John Allen)
Aoibhín Barry, Saoirse O'Regan and Ciara Harrington with Missy the dog enjoying their day out at the annual threshing day in Caheragh. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Anaïs O’Donovan was one of the Paddle 4 Life team members who undertook a series of challenges over the last two years on behalf of the eight lifeboat stations in Cork.
David Ury with Scarecrow Gull at the Schull Halloween Parade. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Hannie Kelly (Cloughduv) with Alice Taylor and Ann Crowley (Innishannon) at the launch of Alice’s new book A Place Called Home. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Lisa O’Sullivan from Cahermore graduated from Mary Immaculate College with a first class honours in a BA in education, Gaeilge and business studies.
Local musician Michael O’Sullivan’s song Self Control has been featured in a twelve part series on German television.
Quentin Gargan, Ciaran Seawright and Jacob Lane welcoming walkers to the Mealagh Valley Haunted Trail fundraiser which was held in aid of Dromclough National School. (Photo: Adrain O'Neill)
Hannah O’Driscoll from Bantry was awarded the college gold medal at the conferring ceremony for achieving first place on the bachelor of education (primary teaching) programme at Mary Immaculate College. Hannah also received the Bonn Vere Foster Award, the Peadar Cremin Fellowship and a certificate to celebrate achieving the highest results in the specialism in music education on her programme. (Photo: Don Moloney)
Sacha, Romeo and Raphael were three of the ten students from Le lycée de la Mer marine college in Gujan-Mestras in France who were kept busy during their work experience in West Cork.
Millie Woodward, Sarah Dukelow, Pippa Woodward and Freya Horgan all dressed up and ready to celebrate Halloween at St James’ National School.
Clonakilty Macra member Olive Linehan (left) received the Best New Member (Munster) award from Macra president Elaine Houlihan at the Macra rally in Kildare last weekend.
Locals Mary O’Donovan (left) and Triona O’Leary out and about in Astna Square, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Mayor of Clonakilty Eileen Sheppard with Geraldine O’Brien, Creaghbeg and Tricia O’Mahony, Rathbarry prior to the start of the 16th annual Pink Ribbon Walk in Clonakilty which was held on bank holiday Monday. The event was organised by the O’Neill family from Fernhill House Hotel will help from the Clonakilty Daffodil Day committee. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Taking part in the 16th annual Pink Ribbon Walk in Clonakilty last Monday were (from left): Aíne Hennessy, Izzy Aherne, Darren Murphy, Eimear Hennessy, Aíne Murphy and Jennifer Hennessy. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Christopher O’Sullivan TD, Catherine Foley (school principal), Betty Kenneally (board of management) and Sean Keohane (parents association) on the new footpath which is currently being constructed. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Senator Tim Lombard, Alice Taylor and Cllr Alan Coleman at the launch of Alice’s latest book A Place Called Home. Alice’s first book To School Through the Fields is the best-selling book ever published in Ireland and the author is still delighting her fans with new publications.
Richard O’Flynn (Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walks committee) presenting a cheque of €14,405 to Liam Murphy (treasurer, Courtmacsherry RNLI). The funds are the proceeds of the joint initiative between the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Station and the Barryroe GAA Club in the promotion of the Respect the Water campaign. Also included are (from left) walks committee members Paul O’Regan, Angela O’Donovan-Veldman and Aoife Daly and seated (from left) Vincent O’Donovan and Fiona O’Flynn. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Members of West Cork Rapid Response, Kate Crowley, Betty Hennessy and Liam Slattery recently visited Derrinacahera National School where Evan Murray Slattery, together with his school friends, made a presentation of a donation to his uncle Liam Slattery for West Cork Rapid Response.
Dunmanway based Kilmacabea footballer Daniel O’Donovan with his son Daire after Kilmacabea won the Bandon Co-op Carbery junior A football final in Dunmanway last Saturday. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Rose Kelly and Maureen Hurley of Tar Isteach presented a donation to Tim Buckley towards the Friends of Dunmanway Community Hospital’s fundraising coffee morning.
John Wolfe using his Ferguson 20 tractor on his way to winning the trailed vintage class at the Clonakilty Ploughing Match that was held on his lands at Ardgehane, Timoleague.
Some of the tree planting which was undertaken last week at The Green in Timoleague.
Libby Harnedy with her mom Sinead and sisters Nora Lordan and Ann McEntegart transporting their choice of pumpkins in wheelbarrows at the Gunpoint pumpkin harvest last Sunday.
The new wave-like structure in the lagoon was constructed by a dedicated team of volunteers over the summer to provide a safe habitat for breeding sand martins when they return in the spring.
Enjoying a break in the rains at the Ballydehob Threshing were Jerry O’Driscoll, Liam Glenville, Sean O’Sullivan, Ted O’Driscoll, Con O’Sullivan, George Whitley, Barry O’Brien, David Murphy, Gerard O’Driscoll, John Joel Murphy, Joel Newman, DJ Dineen, Paddy O’Regan and Jerry Cronin.
Dinny Wheeler and Gabby Pearson with Farraige the dog at the Banshee festival parade in Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Anna Wejner, Helena Creedon, Vivian Johnson Collins and Olive Murphy enjoying a cup of tea and cakes at the monthly coffee morning at Scoil Phádraig Naofa where parents meet at the end of every month to chat and keep up to date with events at the school. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Captains Mark Henchion (left) and Keith Nyhan (right) with referee Tadhg Sheehan at the junior C football championship in Timoleague where Ballinascarthy played Argideen Rangers.
At the Rosscarbery Rowing Club’s training centre, based in Reenascreena Hall, Seán O’Mahony (Barleyhill) presented the proceeds of the 2024 Sheep’s Head Cycle to Jeff O’Donoghue (captain, Rosscarbery Rowing Club). Also included are (back, from left): Tim Crowley, Karen Dubuissow, Anna O’Donoghue, Noreen O’Sullivan and Michael Walsh. Front (from left): Jeff O’Donoghue and Sean O’Mahony.
Katie Crowley, Saoirse O’Mahony and Caoimhe Foley of Courcey Rovers were all on the West Cork U15 ladies Gaelic football team that played east Cork at the weekend.
At the signing of the contracts for the construction of the new primary school in Ballinspittle are (seated, from left): Louise Lyne (deputy principal), Sarah Kelly (chief architect), Shiela Wall (principal, Ballinspittle NS) and Cian Cahalane (contractor). Back (from left): Anne Galvin (board of management and treasurer, parents association), Anett Bognar-Nemeth (AtkinsRealis), Fr Michal O'Mahony PP, Christopher O'Sullivan TD, Liam Daly (clerk of works), Damien Whyte and architects Aurelija Jusaite-Ulutas and Elaine Dinan.
Michael Collins TD and driver Antonio Ramon in Crookhaven on bank holiday Monday at the inaugural bus 265 which will run from Barleycove to Skibbereen three times daily. Michael has advocated for this for the past nine years in the Dáil and is thrilled for the people of West Cork to now have the service. The service will be extended to the Mizen Head when it reopens in March 2024.
Kate Crowley snapped this photo of the fleet of Model T club cars as they headed to Ballineen for the re-enactment of the funeral cortege route to Ahiohill 100 years ago for the burial of Dick Barrett.