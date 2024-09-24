Out and About in West Cork

Orla O'Regan and Niamh McCarthy sprinting across the finish iine after competing in the Hyrox Endurance Event in Skibbereen. (Photo: Garry Minihane)
Six year old Rebecca Fleming from Butlerstown and her pony “Whitesleaze Secret Temptation” won the Champion Mini Pony title at the recent National Irish Pony Society Championships in Hollypark, Limerick.
Rebecca Hourihane in a happy mood during the run section of the Hyrox Endurance event held in Skibbereen on Saturday last. (Photo: Garry Minihane)
At the recentg farm ZERO C open day at Shinagh estate Bandon were Carbery workers Nicole Whelan, Castletownbere Laura Bogue, Fermanagh and Shaunagh O'Driscoll, Aherla. (Photo: Dennis Boyle)
Joe Grace, John Hodnett, Alan Swanton and Liam Limrick pictured after finishing the Hyrox Endurance event in Skibbereen. (Photo: Garry Minihane)
Joe and Rory Barry from Bantry driving a Ford 4600 at the Caheragh tractor, car, truck and motorcycle run in aid of West Cork Rapid Response / Dr. Jason’s Jeep.
(Photo: David Patterson)
On a shopping trip to Clonakilty were Midleton ladies Sinead McLoughlin (left) and Adelina Corigliano. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the recent Cancer Connect event in Dunmanway was cancer survivor Phyllis McCarthy and her volunteer driver John Deane. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Amy Minihane gets the Thumbs Up from her grandfather John Minihane after finishing the Hyrox Endurance Event in Skibbereen on Saturday last. (Photo: Garry Minihane)
Gillian O'Sullivan from Skibbereen (right) received a Gold Drop Award at the Irish Blood Transfusion Service awards ceremony at the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork last Friday. Gillian was among 160 from all over Munster who each gave 50 donations of blood. A further 40 people who had each made 100 donations received their Pelican Award.
Barry, Minli, Martina and Caryn from the Bandon Concert Band with musician Aine Duffy and artist Dinny Wheeler getting ready to soar for Culture Night. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Enjoying last weekend’s Courtmacsherry Songs and Stories by the Sea were Eleanor Fuohy, Tower, Blarney (left) and Helen O’Donovan, Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Cllr Gillian Coughlan deputising for county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll at last weekend’s Courtmacsherry Songs and Stories by the Sea with modern-day Seanchaí Colin Urwin (left) from Antrim and Denis Cahalane, Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Jodie Hurley and Grainne Hurley, both from Bantry, enjoying the sunshine at the recent Caheragh tractor, car, truck and motorcycle run which was held in aid of West Cork Rapid Response / Dr Jason’s Jeep. (Photo: David Patterson)
Alan Swanton, Skibbereen, was all smiles for the camera during the Hyrox Endurance event which was held in Skibbereen last Saturday. (Photo: Garry Minihane)
It was an emotional day when the Castletownbere team held a minute of silence to remember their player Dave Fenton, rip, ahead of their McCarthy Insurance premier intermediate championship against Rockchapel. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Captain Owen Dineen and Barbara Westering were the winners of the best dressed Play in Pink scramble at the Glengarriff Golf Club. All proceeds were in aid of Breast Cancer Research.
Local gentlemen Kevin Crowley (left) and Colm Quirke recently exchanging the news on Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying a break in Kennedy Park were (from left): Allison Roberts, Martin Haug and Ari Grounds, all from Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Locals (from left): Noreen Hegarty, Fiadh and Laura O’Sullivan out and about in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Susan Fitzpatrick, Clonakilty with her children Lily and Luke Dowling posing for a photograph in Pearse Street. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Twins Eli and Evie McCarthy enjoying their return to Lisavaird National School where they will be in third class.
There was a lot of support for the recently held Mike O’Shea memorial truck and vintage car run. Mike worked at Hennessy Transport in Ballineen for over 20 years before losing his battle with cancer last year. His work colleagues and family, along with Hennessy Transport, held the run at Hennessy’s Yard in Ballineen. The two beneficiaries were West Cork Rapid Response and The Bantry Hospice Project. Around 180 trucks, 80 cars and one camper van registered on the day and hundreds of people supported the event.
Ellie O'Driscoll captured a rare sighting of the Northern Lights when they were visible over Dunmanus Bay last Thursday evening.
Timothy Barnett (Schull), Margaret Dwyer (Belgooly), Jean McCarthy (Clonakilty), Gillian O’Sullivan (Skibbereen) and Donal Hodnett (Skibbereen) at the ceremony in Rochestown Park Hotel where the Irish Blood Transfusion Service celebrated 50 donations and 100 donations. (Photo: John Allen)
The family of the late Sandra Dukelow walked the Christian Aid Sheep’s Head Hike in her memory this year.
Christian Aid supporter Sandra Dukelow with her husband Richard. Sandra, who lived in Durrus, passed away on August 10th, aged 83.
Jack Hehir represented Rosscarbery Rowing Club at the European rowing coastal and beach sprints last weekend in Genoa, Italy. Also included in the photo is Jack’s father Martin and Rosscarbery Rowing Club members Chris Hayes and Michael Walsh.
Cllr Deirdre Kelly, Cllr Alan Coleman, Margaret Collins, Tommy Collins and Cllr Noel O’Donovan at the special ceremony. (Photo: Noel M Photography)
Cathal Duggan, Carmel Duggan, Marina O’Sullivan, Christopher O’Sullivan TD and Sarah Redmond at the coffee morning fundraiser in Ballynacarriga which was held in aid of Kayla Shorten.
Professional singer Angela Ryan from Gaggin was one of the performers in last weekend’s Courtmacsherry Songs and Stories by the Sea. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Aoife Fleming, captain of the Bandon U13 team, receiving the plate from Marie O’Donovan, sister of the late Kathleen O’Leary, in whose memory the Kathleen O’Leary memorial blitz was recently held at the Charlie Hurley park in Bandon.
Declan Sheehan, Aoife Lucey, Tony Kelleher, Mary Kate O’Keeffe and Mai Buckley will be facing their own fears of heights on the day to complete the challenge.
The Irish Blood Transfusion Service celebrated 50 donations and 100 donations at a ceremony in Rochestown Park Hotel. Barry Condren (Macroom), Patrick O’Regan (Skibbereen), Mary Reardon (Ballinhassig), Anne O’Brien (Drimoleague), Catherine McSweeney (Bandon) and Garry Keevers (Bantry) were all honoured at the event. (Photo: John Allen)
The Irish Blood Transfusion Service celebrated 50 donations and 100 donations at a ceremony in Rochestown Park Hotel. Donacha Creed (Inchigeela), Noel O’Mahony, (Bantry), Daniel Kelleher (Belgooly), Donal Dempsey (Ballinhassig), Dan Crowley (Clonakilty) and Michael O’Donovan (Clonakilty) were all honoured at the event. (Photo: John Allen)
Adrian Malone, Farran (right) and Micheál Hurley, Courtmacsherry enjoyed the Courtmacsherry Songs and Stories by the Sea event last weekend. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Cllr Caroline Cronin and Senator Tim Lombard at the opening of the Bank House Garden and commemoration celebration for Noel McDonald.
The late Tadgh O'Donovan was a well-respected Fine Gael councillor and former mayor of Cork County.
Cúl Aodha musician Iarla Ó Lionáird who graduated with a PhD in arts practice from University of Limerick recently. (Photo: Arthur Ellis)
Jean Fernandes and husband Camilo celebrated her 60th birthday in Drimoleague. (Photo by Carlos Benlayo)
Kinsale Community School fifth year students Seán Dineen (Innishannon), David Forde (Kinsale), John Quinn (Tracton) and Jack Good (Tracton) with their Farm Equipment Holder they developed when in Transition Year. (Photo: John Allen)
Cllr Gillian Coughlan, deputising for county mayor Joe Carroll, addressed the crowd at Ringfinnan Garden of Remembrance in Kinsale on the anniversary of 911. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Members of the D group from Bishopstown Hillwalkers Club on their regular Tuesday outing visited the historic Garrettstown House. (Photo: David Creedon)
The Irish Blood Transfusion Service celebrated 50 donations and 100 donations at a ceremony in Rochestown Park Hotel. Thomas O’Sullivan (Macroom), Catherine O’Regan (Bandon), Raymond McCarthy (Kilbrittain), Lucy McSweeney (Bandon) and Sean O’Donoghue (Bandon) were all honoured at the event. (Photo: John Allen)
Some of the graduates from the 2023 Biodiversity School at Cecas.
Olympian Aoife Casey with her cousins Daniel and Annie Casey and Iarla O’Cathasaigh at Rath National School when she recently visited the school with her Irish teammates Emily Hegarty and Fintan McCarthy.
Darren Collins (right) has just passed out as the newest helm for Union Hall RNLI making him and his father Chris Collins (left) the first father and son helm at Union Hall. Also included is Darren’s uncle Pat.