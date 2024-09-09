Out and About in West Cork

Picnic time at the the harness racing In Lyre last Saturday for Abigail, Sinead, and Dillon Sheehy from Baltimore (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Enjoying the harness racing were Kay Hurley, Reenascreena; Richard Kingston, Dunmanway and Hannah Richardson. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Chelsie O’Driscoll and John Forde from Drimoleague celebrating their race win with GDs Honey. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Munster Rugby prop forward Josh Wycherley from Bantry with Róise (7) and Doireann Brennan (9) at The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s launch of its mini-Memory Walks, which take place on Sunday, September 22nd (Photo: David Patterson)
Colum McCarthy (Ballygurteen) driving a Massey Ferguson 178 at the Ballygurteen tractor, truck, car and bike run. (Photo: Gerard McCarthy)
County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll enjoying the island delights of Cape Clear during the Storytelling Festival last weekend. (Photo: Garry Minihane)
Noel Donovan, Seán Moore and Thomas Prodinger, all from Kilbrittain, checking out tillage farmer Tim O’Connell’s spring barley in Boxtown. (Photo Andy Gibson)
Killian, Kelvin and Richelle Kingston from Milleennagun, Dunmanway harvesting oats on the land of Alan Hurley (Derryvreen, Rossmore) for Rathbarry working day, which takes place on Sunday September 22nd. Killian was driving their Massey Ferguson 65 tractor and father Keith was operating a McCormick binder owned by George Patterson (Ballinacarriga). (Photo: David Patterson)
Pat Joe Connolly (Rossmore), driving a 1961 Super Major, led the convoy of tractors at the Ballygurteen tractor, truck, car and bike run which started in Rossmore and was in aid of the 2D Haematology Ward at CUH and the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust. (Photo: David Patterson)
Our Lady’s Grotto opposite the Cathedral on Cork Road in Skibbereen was recently refurbished. Over the last three months, it was restructured and painted. (Photo: Garry Minihane)
Crowds at the Skibbereen homecoming on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
Macra Queen of the Castle competition entrants from Cork, from left Doireann Twomey, Aiesha Hurley and Norma O’Leary, which took place at Cahir Castle Hotel in Co Tipperary.
Fiona Connolly (Rossmore) and Anne McGrath (Cappoquin, Co Waterford), were busy selling tickets at the recent Ballygurteen tractor, truck, car and bike run which started in
Rossmore and which was held in aid of the 2D Haematology Ward CUH and the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust. (Photo: David Patterson)
Ben Lyons with his fl owers outside his home in Clonakilty. Originally from Loch Lomand in Scotland, Ben holidayed in Clonakilty for ten years before deciding to sell up in Scotland and move to Clonakilty permanently six years ago. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Skibbereen was thronged with well-wishers and supporters who turned out to welcome home the town’s Olympic heroes Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Emily Hegarty and Aoife Casey last Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the Sacred Heart Secondary School Clonakilty debs celebrations were (from left): Ben Whelan (Newcestown), Lisa McGirr (Courtmacsherry), Ruth Bonny (Clonakilty) and Ameliano Moore (Barryroe). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Maria Eva Millan, Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan and Katherine Bradley at West Cork’s first ever dog agility show, which recently took place in the showgrounds in Clonakilty.
Local girl Minnie Pelter out and about on her scooter on Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Tommi Shanley (right) from Clonakilty and her friend Emma Rose Sweeney from Gurranabraher, enjoyed a catch-up in Astna Square, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
A young fan giving her heroes the ‘thumbs-up’ at the Olympic homecoming in Skibbereen (Photo: Andy Gibson)
London couple James and Belinda Richardson with their Porsche 911 in Courtmacsherry with the RNLB Val Adnams in the background as they continue their fundraising tour visiting all 238 RNLI lifeboat stations across Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England. They were welcomed by members of the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat (from left): Vincent O’Donovan (PRO), Ken Cashman (coxswain), Stuart Russell (chief mechanic) and Brian O’Dwyer (lifeboat operations manager). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Work progresing at speed on the Green in Timoleague that is undergoing a major transformation as part of a €65,000 regeneration project that will allow the amenity be used all year round. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
On the site of Clogagh National School’s new special education needs base were (from left) Micky Kirby of Kirby construction, TD Christopher O’Sullivan, Helen O’Flynn, school principal, and Mike Kirby of Kirby Construction.
Grainne Hannon, Saoirse McCarthy and Fiona Keating being welcomed back to their local club by enthusiastic younger Courcey Rovers players.
Rose Grandon from Glounthaune playing with her two dogs Falco and Arlo in the sea at Gortalassa on the Goat’s Path outside Bantry. (Photo: David Creedon)
Schull Community College TY students with some of their works of art that will be exhibited at the Blue House Gallery as part of Culture Night. Back (from left): Cila O’Connor, Chloe O’Donoghue, Sofia Harrap, Teagan Cash, Shauna Stam, Gearoid O’Regan, Ciaran Cifone and Ciaran O’Leary. Middle (from left): Bem Greenham Taylor, Amy Wilde, Ruby Farrelly and Alexandra Cocking. Front (from left): Kiva Scannell, Delilah Roberts, Silvia Abella Garrido and Mia Boucher.
Members of Bantry Bay Sailing Club were out litter-picking early last Sunday morning around the square and other areas of the town, continuing the good work of O’Leary’s Garage and Bantry Blues GAA from previous Sundays. Bantry Tidy Towns expressed thanks to all the groups for their great community spirit. From left: Bernie O’Leary, Mark O’Sullivan, Wayne Sheehy, Bill Coakley, Jean Bolger, Alan Hinnell and Michael Bolger.
The Island Sky cruise liner anchored in the bay on its recent visit to Bantry. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
Festival audience walking around the Bantry House and gardens during the interval at a Masters of Tradition concert. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
Irish Olympian John Treacy giving his seal of approval to the Beara AC 5 Mile Race Series, the first race of the series will take place this Saturday in Allihies.
Joe Cantillon, Swift Racing Ireland with Sinéad Murphy and Faye Mulcahy of Castletownbere Rowing Club at the Swift Racing Boats Ireland’s junior coastal off shore championships which were hosted by Castletownbere Rowing Club.
Denis O’Shea, Jack Crowley and John Downing on their first day back to Trafrask National School, Adrigole after their summer holiday. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Representatives of Scar (Skibbereen Charity Adventure Race) and Carbery, presented a cheque for €8,000 to Kate Roberts of Pieta House last week. Scar, which is organised by Skibbereen Lions Club and the race’s main sponsor Carbery, have chosen Pieta House as a main recipient of funds from last year’s event and also of this year’s Scar which is scheduled for Saturday October 19th. To register visit www.thescar.ie. At the presentation are, with cheque, Oliver Farrell (Scar/Skibbereen Lions), Barry Ryan (Carbery) and Kate Roberts (Pieta House). Watching on are Tracy Sheehan (co-ordinator, Dunmanway Family Resource Centre), Sinéad O’Donovan (Carbery), Lindsay Sweeney (Carbery), Kevin Fitzgerald (Scar/Skibbereen Lions), Donna Burke (Pieta House) and William Kingston (Scar/Skibbereen Lions). (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Faolan and Ina Deasy from Union Hall with Mary Margaret Kelleher from Glandore and Tánaiste Micheál Martin at Field’s Coffee Shop before the homecoming for the Skibbereen Olympians last Sunday.
Zoe Salter showing her Shorthorn heifer at the annual agricultural show that was held in Ballygarvan. (Photo: David Creedon)
Rath Vintage Club presented the proceeds of their past year’s charity events at a recent presentation night. Back (from left): Declan Crowley, John O’Sullivan, Emmanuelle O’Donovan, Bridget O’Driscoll, Sarah Fitzgerald, Tadhg McCarthy, Eoin Whooley, Pat Whooley and Hugh O’Neill. Front (from left): Pio Ronan, Jerry O’Driscoll, Linda Shannon, Alan Holmes, Jim Collins, Mike O’Mahony (chairman) and Richie Fitzgerald.
Members of the Kilmacabea Rowing Club who won several races at the recent All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships in Dingle. e small Glandore-based club, with just 20 members, travelled to Dingle where they won several events as well as four All-Ireland titles.
The Enniskeane camogie club held a 500km walk/run fundraiser in March in aid of the Dunmanway Community Hospital and CoAction and the proceeds were presented last Saturday. From left: Deirdre Browne, Maebh O’Brien, Clara Duggan and Daire O’Brien, Enniskeane camogie club and Catherine O’Donovan, Stephanie O’Mahony, Gemma Twomey, Louise Hurley, Carrie Hurley and Mairead Duggan, Dunmanway Hospital.
Ballinacarriga National School got its very first school bus this year. The first group of children dropped to school by bus were (front, from left): Siún Hayes, Milly Daly, Ava McCarthy, Rosie O’Sullivan, Eolann Hayes, Senan Coakley Cooper and Mara Coakley Cooper. Back (from left): Caelainn Hayes, Róisín Hurley (principal), Caoimhe McCarthy, Lily O’Sullivan, Grace O’Sullivan, Corey Daly and Eleanor McSweeney (deputy principal).
Truda Maher from Gurranabraher, Antoinette O’Halloran from Ovens and Marilou Pantaleon from Midleton on Cork Harbour Cruises celebrating the recent launch of Cork Cancer Care Centre’s rebranding to Iris House Cork Cancer Support. (Photo: Alison Miles)
Jenna Mackey from Aherla and Nathan Rawley from Mayfield with Ollie the dog enjoying their day at the Ballygurteen tractor, truck, car and bike run which started in Rossmore and which was held in aid of the 2D Haematology Ward CUH and the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust. (Photo: David Patterson)
Julia Skrzypek and Miya George ahead of the St Brogan’s College graduation ball. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Pa Collins, Daniel Seaman, Sean Ahern and Lauren Kingston at the Hamilton High School graduation celebrations. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Maria Fragolini, Sarah Cushelly and Lucy McCarthy ready for the Bandon Grammar graduation ball. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Éabha O’Leary, Grace O’Sullivan, Kate O’Flynn, Odette O’Donovan Forcey, Éala Pattwell and Sadhbh O’Flynn with flowers at Dineen’s field in Ballinascarthy.
The Ballinhassig girls who participated on home soil on Sunday in the U13 blitz are (back, from left): Ellen Hurley, Ella Murphy, Leigh O’Regan, Sophie Fitzgibbon, Natalie Coleman, Saoirse Lombard, Aimee Griffin, Sarah Jane Crowley and Aisling McDonagh. Front (from left): Aoibhinn Sweeney, Brooke Dennehy, Jessica Cronin, Keelin O’Regan, Orin Deasy, Orla Lynch, Sadhbh McCarty, Lily O’Donovan, Leah Cullinane, Dominique Murphy and Muireann Hurley.
Olympian Aoife Casey with fan Erin Coakley, daughter of Skibbereen Olympic rower Eugene Coakley.