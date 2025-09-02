Out and About in West Cork

The annual Rosscarbery Horse Fair took place today in Rosscarbery town centre, with many people buying and selling horses and ponies. Anna Calnan from Lisavaird with 'Coby' at the fair. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Eoghan Deasy, Ballinhassig; Ellie Coughlan, Kinsale and Isabel Egan, Kinsale celebrating their Leaving Cert results at Kinsale Community School
Picture. John Allen
The annual Rosscarbery Horse Fair took place today in Rosscarbery town centre, with many people buying and selling horses and ponies. Emily O'Regan from Bandon on Padjoe Connolly's pony 'Frankie'. Picture: Andy Gibson.
The annual Rosscarbery Horse Fair took place today in Rosscarbery town centre, with many people buying and selling horses and ponies. These men were looking at the animals on offer. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Tony O'Leary from Ballincollig, Adrial Bateman from Riverstick and Peter O'Connell from Mallow at the annual agricultural show that was held in Ballygarvan, Co. Cork. - Picture: David Creedon
Time for a quick chat at the wash station at the annual agricultural show that was held in Ballygarvan, Co. Cork. - Picture: David Creedon
Susan MacCarthy Hallet with Sandra O'Donovan, Dunmanway, at the exhibition.
A great passion of Daniel’s, who was born in 1807, was the study of his MacCarthy ancestry, and much of the material relates to his research into the life of Florence (Finian, Finghín) MacCarthy Reagh (c.1562–c.1640), Gaelic chieftain and scholar, and the MacCarthy Glas sept of Gleannacroim, part of the ancient principality and territory of Carbery. The collection also includes correspondence between McCarthy and both Bartholomew Rochford of Ardcahan and Father John Keleher on the subject and conditions of the famine. (Photos: David Creedon)
Archivist Felix Meehan examines documents about Dunmanway from the Daniel MacCarthy Glas archive and exhibition which will be open to the public at the Cork City and County Archive on Great William O'Brien Street, Blackpool, Cork. - Picture: David Creedon
Mary and Margaret Crowley from Ballineen at the official opening of the Danial MacCarthy Glas exhibition at the City and County Archives in Blackpool, Cork. - Picture: David Creedon
Renato Lynch Lopo from Bantry, Rosie Roe and Evan McCarthy from Ballydehob with their Leaving Certificate exam results at Schull Community College. Photo by Carlos Benlayo
Schull Community College students Joe O'Driscoll, Crookhaven and Billy Kramer, Goleen celebrate getting their Leaving Certificate exam results. Photo by Carlos Benlayo
Leaving Certificate students from the Sacred Heart Secondary School , Clonakilty after receiving their results (left to right): Ciara Pettit-Mee, Ardfield, Saoirse Whelton, Tirnanean and Ella McSweeney, Butlerstown. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Leaving Certificate students from the Sacred Heart Secondary School , Clonakilty in happy moood after receiving their results (left to right): Meabh O'Sullivan, Timoleague, Sarah Harte, Timolerague and Aoibhinn McKeogh, Lislevane with (front) Laura Daly, Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Over 65,000 Leaving Cert students received their results today at schools around the country. Bandon Grammar School students met in the courtyard of the school to share their results with their classmates. Students Sarah Lane, Bandon and Keshia Murphy, Enniskeane with their Leaving Cert results. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Kayla Harrington, Skibbereen and Lisa O'Donovan, Drimoleague pictured with Fiona Ronan, Skibbereen Community School Guidance Counsellor after getting their Leaving Cert results. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Over 65,000 Leaving Cert students received their results today at schools around the country. Bandon Grammar School students met in the courtyard of the school to share their results with their classmates. Students Jenny Murphy and Jess Grogan from Bandon with their Leaving Cert results. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Over 65,000 Leaving Cert students received their results today at schools around the country. Bandon Grammar School students met in the courtyard of the school to share their results with their classmates. Over the moon with their Leaving Cert results were David Whelton, Bandon and Joseph Clover, Innishannon. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Christian McCarthy, Kinsale; Isabelle Hurley, Kinsale; Ronan Harkin, Kinsale and Fin Hayes, Kinsale celebrating their Leaving Cert results at Kinsale Community School
Picture. John Allen