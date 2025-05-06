Out and About in West Cork

At the kids cycling camp was Veronika Kovalenko from Dunmanway. Below: Jake Harrington, Glengarriff and Tommy Bennet, Dunmanway. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Rian Hayes, Reenascreena and Eoin Doolan, Connonagh, at the Leap & District Vintage Club annual Tractor & Car run. Left: Orla and Noah Collins from Leap. (Photos: Andy Gibson)
Fachtna Shannahan from Leap with his Ford tractor. Right: Enjoying the tractors were Sophie & Declan O'Sullivan and Cathy Limerick, all Union Hall. (Photos: David Patterson, Andy Gibson)
Evan Collins (2) (Clonakilty) checking out a Massey Ferguson 35 at the Leap tractor and car run which was held on a nice sunny Easter Bank Holiday Monday. The run was in aid of Bru Columbanus.
Brendan Collins (Drinagh) and Ivor Kingston (Drimoleague) having a chat at the Drimoleague tractor, truck and car run. The run was in aid of West Cork Rapid Response and Bantry Hospice.
Enjoying the sun in Skibbereen last Saturday morning were Billy and Shane Newman from Union Hall. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Sioban de Vane, Freda Salter-Townshend and Emma Horler at St. Barrahanes Church in Castletownshend last Friday. Below: David Pavlik, Czech Republic and Oisín Huna from Bantry. (Photos: Anne Minihane & Andy Gibson)
Allison, AJ (3) and Alan Lane (Skibbereen) checking out the cars at the Drimoleague tractor, truck and car run. The run was in aid of West Cork Rapid Response and Bantry Hospice.
Bantry, West Cork, Ireland. 21st Apr, 2025. On a warm and sunny Bank Holiday Monday, Bantry Bay Boat Hire organised an Easter Teen Adventure 3-Day Camp. David Pavlik, Czech Republic and Oisín Huna from Bantry are pictured just before spending a morning kayaking in Bantry Bay. Picture: Andy Gibson.
The Chocolate Swappers String Quartet of Sophia Corkery, Conan Clery, Aine Lucey and Leila Foley, all from Macroom, came first in the intermediate chamber music competition in the Cork ETB School of Music.
Patrick O'Sullivan (Kealkill), took part driving his Massey Ferguson 135 at the Drimoleague tractor, truck and car run. The run was held in aid of West Cork Rapid Response and Bantry Hospice. (Photo: David Patterson)
Margaret, Martin and Mollie-Kate McCarthy (Drimoleague), enjoying their day at the Drimoleague tractor, truck and car run. The run was held in aid of West Cork Rapid Response and Bantry Hospice. (Photo: David Patterson)
Heather Mahmood captured this brilliant photo of over 1,000 runners starting the annual Rosscarbery Surf, Turf n Tar event, which has now become a ‘must’ for enthusiasts with runners travelling from all over the country to take part. The course sees runners race over the causeway, through Castlefreke woods, along the Long Strand and back through the Warren dunes, over a specially installed pontoon before finishing on the Pier road.
Lucy O'Connor (Bantry), Amelia Kingston (Dunmanway), and Ella Wilson (Bandon) enjoying time together at the Bandon Grammar School’s tractor, truck and vintage run. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the Bandon Vintage Club’s spring run at Kevin O'Leary’s was (from left) Peter O'Sullivan (event organiser) with Michael Murphy, Noreen Walsh (Bandon Day Care Centre), and Ciara Murphy. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Paula McCarthy and Elsie Kingston, both from Dunmanway, were kept busy selling tickets at the Bandon Grammar School and Bandon Union of Parishes tractor, truck and car run. The run was held in aid of St Michael's Centre in Bandon and St Fintan's development fund. (Photo: David Patterson)
Principal Niamh McShane presenting Jerry O’Neill (Ballinadee) with his raffle prize at the Bandon Grammar School and Bandon Union of Parishes tractor, truck and car run which was held in aid of St Michael's Centre in Bandon and St Fintan's development fund. (Photo: David Patterson)
Cormac Moran and Elles Innemee from Castletownshend enjoying the lovely sunshine in Skibbereen last Saturday morning. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Nuala Fitzgerald and Claire Kenneally enjoying the wonderful singing from St George's Church Choir, Belfast at St Barrahane’s Church in Castletownshend last Friday evening. The proceeds from the concert will go towards the restoration fund for the church. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Liam Slattery (The Pike), Amy Enright (Drimoleague) and Betty Hennessy (Ballinascarthy) of West Cork Rapid Response at the Drimoleague tractor, truck and car run which was held in aid of West Cork Rapid Response and Bantry Hospice. (Photo: David Patterson)
Writers Eoghan Daltun and Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin with the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Dan Boyle, at the launch of Cork City Libraries One City, One Book event which took place at the Cork Public Museum at Fitzgerald’s Park last Saturday. The book chosen for the One City, One Book this year is Stone Mad by Seamus Murphy. (Photo: Alison Miles)
Celebrating the launch of the Adrigole GAA golf classic are Glengarriff Golf Club captains Jim Coyle and Ka Bilous, along with members of Adrigole GAA golf club. The golf classic will take place in Glengarriff on May 10th and 11th.
At the launch of the Innishannon Steam and Vintage Rally were Robert O'Leary raffle ticket seller organiser; Frances Murphy community garda Bandon; John Kelleher rally president; Martin O'Leary major ticket seller; Martin Desmond rally chair; PJ Ryan and Bill O'Sullivan, treasurers; Mary Desmond and Siobhan Cullinane, secretaries; and Natalie McCormack, Irish Cancer Society fundraising administrator for Cork.
Shelley Kingston (left) from Lisselan and Sharon Kingston from Ballinascarthy met up in Kennedy Park for a chat. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Over 100 people attended the talk by Fachtna McCarthy of Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage on Lady Mary Carbery of Castlefreke, at the GAA pavilion last week. Included were (standing, from left): Michael O'Mahony, Michael O'Sullivan, Rachael Cronin, Don Hill, and Seán Brennan. Seated (from left): Tim Feen, Barbara McGuirk, Fachtna McCarthy (guest speaker), his wife Catherine, and Margaret McBride.
Ciara (2) and Maura Loughnan (Ring) enjoying their day at the Lisavaird Rosemary Calnan memorial tractor, truck and car run. The proceeds will go to Cancer Connect and Lisavaird National School. (Photo: David Patterson)
Timmy Leary (Kilbrittain) driving a Ford 6610, followed by a Ford 5000, at the Bandon Grammar School and Bandon Union of Parishes tractor, truck and car run. The run was held in aid of St Michael's Centre in Bandon and St Fintan's development fund. (Photo: David Patterson)
Reflections on a recent sunny morning in Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the launch of the Tracton Athletic Club’s 4 Mile Road Race, which will take place in July in Minane Bridge, were club members: Aisling O’Mahony, Breda O’Donovan, Katherine McCarthy, Philip O’Donoghue, Conor O’Mahony, Maeve Pigott, Una Buckley, and Laoise O’Mahony. (Photo: John Allen)
Stewards from Carbery Rangers GAA at the Surf, Turf n Tar race last weekend. From left: John Fitzpatrick, Niall Hayes, Jeremy Murphy, and Sean Collins. Photo courtesy of Sarah Cadogan.
At the launch of the Courcey Rovers annual golf classic were (from left): Sean Twomey (captain), Paul Nyhan (Nyhan Motors), Mairead McCarthy (sponsor, Insulex, and Kevin Collins (captain, Courcey Rovers junior hurlers). Missing from the photo are sponsors Ross Oil, Kitty O’Shea’s and Stryker.
The pupils of Carrigboy National School held a big fundraising draw in support of the West Cork Jesters to help fund their upcoming trip to Pamplona in Spain.
Caption. XXXXX The O’Regan family, Edel and Richard with children Daniel and Emily as they discover clue number 10- 'It's here you'll find boats on trailers. Reverse then launch, farewell sailors.’ at the Easter Sunday treasure hunt
caption XXX Finn, Eoin and Olivia Twomey delighted with their Easter treasures at the Schull Easter Treasure Hunt finish line
Keen egg hunters queue for clues and maps as Padraig McCarthy, Timmy Cleary, Cormac McCarthy and Kayla Cleary sign in for the the Schull Easter Treasure Hunt organised by Schull Regatta Committee.
Caption Kayla Cleary, Padraig McCarthy, Cormac McCarthy and Timmy Cleary each armed with their route map and clues for the Easter Treasure hunt in aid of Schull’s August Regatta pier side amusements.
Newcestown GAA club president Seán Crowley surrounded by his club officers, invited guests and the future generation of players, cutting the tape to officially open the new Astroturf sports complex and second pitch, Páirc Uí Mhathúna, last Saturday evening. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Cathal Murray, Lena Peters, and Billy Dennehy at the award ceremony. (Photo: Shane O'Neill)
Lisa Murphy from Kinsale having fun at the Bandon Grammar School’s annual tractor run. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Staff members Karen McDermott, Caroline Collins, Trish O'Mahony and postmaster David Jennings at the door of the Skibbereen Post Office before it relocated to its new premises at Drinagh Euro Spar, further along Market Street in Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
A protest march was held in Skibbereen on Easter Saturday in support of the Palestinian people. On the day the march was led by piper Donal Ó Kelleher. The weekly protest has been going on for over 18 months, not only in Skibbereen, but all over Ireland. Several people spoke at the Maid of Erin statue, while wreaths were laid by Nassar Swirki and Sean McCarthy in memory of the Palestinians and the 1916 Rising heroes. There was big interest and support from locals and tourists alike as the protest moved through the town.
O’Donovan Rossa GAA club congratulated Philomena and Finbarr McCarthy on their recent lotto win when they picked up their prizes. From left: Matthew Salter, Philomena McCarthy, Finbarr McCarthy, and David Keohane.
The Ilen Rovers U10 team who came on to play at half-time during the intermediates league game in Rath last Sunday. Back (from left): Tim Sheehy, Charlie O'Driscoll, Shane Murphy, Seán O’Sullivan, Quinn Breen, and Cillian O'Mahony. Front (from left): Noah Harmon, Danny Coakley, Seán Duggan, Jerry O’Mahony, Fionn Barry, and Tadhg Barry.
At the concert at St Barrahane’s in Castletownsend last Friday, St George's Choir from Belfast provided a wide variety of music with singers that ranged in age down to the youngest of just seven-years-old. The two soloists Johnny and Leo Gadd moved the heart, and choir master David Falconer engaged with the audience with his humour and knowledge. The church organ was played beautifully by Mark McGrath.
Ann-Marie and Margaret O'Donoghue at Skibbereen Post Office on Friday morning before it closed at its traditional premises and makes the move to its new premises at the Dringah Euro Spar. (Photo: Anne Minihane)