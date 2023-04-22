It’s the time of year to get back on your bike

BY PAUDIE O'DONOVAN

THE weather looks set to improve so it’s a good time to get back on your bike, or to try out the activity for the first time.

Taking your time is key for beginners, and getting a medical in advance is a good idea.

If you don’t own a bike and you are serious about taking up cycling then consider making an investment – importantly, in the right bike.

Road bike

These bikes are light and fast and are probably the best choice. They have skinny tyres and light wheels which help make them swift. If you plan on getting fit and covering a long distance at a good pace then a road bike is for you.

Hybrid bike

They are like a combination of a road and touring bike with flat handlebars. They have wider wheels with the upright riding position of a mountain bike. They are more comfortable than a road bike because of the weight but the major downside is that you’re not as aerodynamic as you are on a road bike.

Mountain bike

Their upright position and bombproof frame make them a popular choice for the leisure cyclist. The knobbly tyres are great for off-road riding.

Gravel bike

A gravel bike has got a stronger frame with wider tyres that withstand more punishment and they meant for off road paths and lanes.

Touring bike

These are a practical bike simply for getting from A to B. They have tougher tyres, mudguards, carrier and the riding position is usually easier than the road bike position so vision is better.

My personal advice is to buy a road bike.

You mightn’t have the comfort over a long cycle but you’ll make up for this in performance. Most shops allow you take a bike for a test cycle.

Even better why not borrow a bike that you think you’ll purchase from a friend or work buddy and ride it for a few days and see what you think.