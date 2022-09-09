Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

It's official. We can't ignore it anymore. Autumn is well and truly upon us.

Heat warnings have given way to rain and wind warnings, the leaves are beginning to turn, flooding is back, and we're still here to let you know what's on in West Cork this weekend.

It's a good one (as always).

Clonakilty guitar festival

The Clon guitar festival is back again with a highly anticipated week of festivities and music starting today.

Some of the highlights this weekend include: Teke::Teke in DeBarras tonight at 9.30pm, Learn to sing a song with The Kates in Spillers Lane tomorrow at 1pm, and Susan O'Neill in DeBarras on Sunday at 7.30pm.

As always there will be loads going on in every nook and cranny around the town in the week ahead.

Full information: https://clonguitarfest.com/

Songs and stories by the sea in Courtmacsherry

If you missed the success of last weekend's storytelling festival in Cape Clear, fear not as this weekend sees storytellers descend upon Courtmacsherry.

Award-winning storytellers will be performing in venues around the village, with a music concert taking place in the community centre on Saturday night.

For more info, visit their Facebook page.

Secret swim and song

Join Clare Sands on Sunday morning from 11am for a secret swim and song to celebrate the release of her upcoming album.

She'll be performing some new music with the beautiful Audley Cove as the backdrop.

One lucky dipper will be on the guest list for an intimate pre-release concert in Levis' Corner House, Saturday September 10th.

Register here.

Support local sport

The Star Sport team have been outlining some of the brilliant hurling and football on in West Cork over the weekend and into next week.

The hurling championships are reaching the business end, and Matthew Hurley has a great preview of the action - found here.

The highlight of the weekend as a whole though looks to be in the Carbery junior A football semi-finals.

On Sunday, September 11th, it’s the battle of the two saints as Mary’s face James in Ballinacarriga at 2.30pm. Read Matthew's preview here.

Photography workshop on Bere Island

This one is a bit of a cheat as it starts on Monday, but would be an incredible couple of days for any budding camera-lover.

The Ultimate Island Photography Workshop with Joleen Cronin, is a unique photography experience on Bere Island, allowing you to surround yourself with some of the most beautiful scenery in the world as you work.

Expect to cover topics such as shoot planning, composition, lighting, exposure, shutter speed and ultimately gain the confidence to go off auto-mode and push your creativity.

Full information here.