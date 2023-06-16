IF you don't have plans this weekend, then you're in the right place!

West Cork is packed full of events and things to do for anyone looking for a way to spend their time this weekend. We have Clonakilty's huge street carnival, yet another festival in Ballydehob, a chance to learn about some of Glengarriff's wonderful nature and a whole lot more.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Clonakilty Irish Yoghurt Street Carnival

Head to Clonakilty this Saturday (June 17th) for a day full of fun and entertainment as the town gears up for the return of the hugely popular street carnival.

The carnival dinner tickets include adult and children’s meals with meat, seafood, vegetarian and vegan meal options, including drinks and desserts. Meal tickets are priced at €18 for adults and €7.50 for children.

All other festivities and event activities are completely free and accessible to all throughout the day as the town will be fully pedestrianised from 9am-6pm and open for business.

Fastnet Maritime and Folk Festival

There's plenty to look forward to in Ballydehob this weekend as the village's Maritime Music Festival kicks off later today.

Sea songs, shanties, a songwriting competition, workshops and craft stalls are among the many activities on offer, alongside an original play which will be performed in the beer garden at Levis’ Corner House on Sunday.

The play Mermaid was written by Terri Leiber and devised by the cast and members of Creative Co-op. It is an update of the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale, The Little Mermaid.

Get to know the insects of Glengarriff Woods

There have been plenty of brilliant events organised by Cork Nature Network in West Cork in recent weeks and this weekend they are presenting a guided walk through Glengarriff Woods.

Ken Bond is Ireland’s leading authority on Lepidoptera (butterflies and moths), having spent almost 40 years surveying and recording moths and butterflies for all counties in Ireland, and this Sunday will lead a walk through the woods to explain the importance of these insects within our ecosystem.

The walk starts at 10am with a meeting point in the car park near the Esknamucky side of the woods. Register your interest before going here.

Push a bed for charity!

The Bantry Bay Lion’s Club second annual charity bed push fundraiser takes place this Sunday from 12:30pm at the Slob Car Park in Bantry.

The family-friendly event will raise money for the Bridge Street Community Cafe and West Cork Jesters.

Teams of 5 are invited to compete in the bed push race, and there will be music and food vendors on the day as well.

Teams of 5 can register for €50 and are still being accepted so contact Aaron Buckley to register on 087-7889382.

Join the O'Donovan clan gathering

If you're an O'Donovan you won't want to miss any of the great events happening across the weekend as a huge gathering of O'Donovans takes place in Bantry and the surrounding area.

Get the chance to share family stories, explore history and West Cork’s amazing landscapes, and enjoy the company of O'Donovans from around the world.

There are lectures on history, pub meet-ups and a farewell brunch in the Maritime Hotel on Sunday.