Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

There’s little better in life than a summer Bank Holiday, and there’s plenty to do across August’s long weekend this year in West Cork.

Skibbereen Arts Festival

The Skibbereen Arts Festival has been a resounding success again this year – and there are some great musical acts lined up for the end of the festivities.

Tonight, Loah is set to perform her unique blend of Afro-folksoul at Abberystrewry Church. Tickets here.

On Saturday, head to Abbeystrewry Church to take in some beautiful music from the Neil Ó Loclainn group: Immram. The music combines inﬂuences from the sean nós tradition, jazz/improvised music and contemporary chamber music to create an innovative style of contemporary Irish music – book here.

An all-day folk festival

Camus farm in Ardfield, Clonakilty is set to host a full day of outdoor music this Sunday.

Here’s how the day is set to play out:

Licensed Bar 2-10pm

Coffee Shop 2-9pm

Performances 4-10pm

Ron-D's Food Hatch 5-8pm

Field Kitchen Restaurant 12-4pm

On stage will be The Fynches, Billy Wylder, Leevy, and Dreambeam – tickets available online.

Bere Island park run

The Bere Island park run takes place every Saturday at 9.30am – it’s a free, fun and friendly 5k event where you can walk, jog, run, or just spectate.

The event starts at the GAA club and is organised entirely by volunteers.

You need to register beforehand – more information here.

Experiment with some communal singing

As part of Skibbereen Arts Festival, an exploration of work songs and flax heritage through song-making is taking place at Myross Wood House in Leap on Friday afternoon.

The workshop ‘will share and embody stories of place and work, of old ways and songs and, together, we will work with linen and flax fibres and playfully create a new working song.’

It is an all-weather workshop – with light refreshments to be provided. Book in advance.

Go to a lifeguarded beach

Last week we suggested heading to the beach and this week is no different.

We recently produced a podcast featuring some of the people who keep everyone safe on West Cork beaches – watch or listen beforehand so you’re aware of the best ways to stay safe in the water.