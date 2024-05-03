Five things to do in West Cork this bank holiday weekend

IT'S been a whole month since our last bank holiday – disgraceful carry-on – and this weekend is gearing up to be a brilliant one in West Cork.

The weather in April was awful, so it comes as a nice surprise that Met Éireann are forecasting a (mostly) dry weekend in the region. What's really exciting is that the current forecast for Monday sees temperatures as high as 17°C!

It's a positive start to the summer, and the May bank holiday weekend is always great fun in West Cork. Here are five things to do to keep you entertained this weekend.

Ballydehob Jazz Festival

Billed as the 'best big small Jazz festival in the world', the Ballydehob Jazz Festival is always a highlight on the West Cork calendar, and this year's edition is no different.

Headline shows include Stephanie Nilles on Friday, Canibal Dandies on Saturday and Sunday, and Pirate Taxi on Saturday and Sunday.

The must-see event of the weekend is the hugely New Orleans Jazz Funeral Parade which takes place on Sunday at 5pm.

Click here for a full list of events. More information available via the Ballydehob Jazz Festival website.

West Cork Jesters fundraiser

West Cork’s pioneering mixed-ability rugby squad, the West Cork Jesters, are holding a fundraiser this Sunday from 10am in Pairc Na gCearta (Forge Park), Rosscarbery.

The fun family-friendly day out will see participants run, walk, hop, or skip together to raise much-needed funds for the local rugby squad whose emphasis is on promoting inclusivity in sport.

Sunday’s fundraiser is open to adults and children of all ages, families, wheelchair users….complete inclusivity, and will help to fund our clubhouse, outdoor training facilities, bespoke Boxing gym and indoor Strength & Fitness areas.

For more information, visit their facebook page or contact Mags on 087 926 3693.

Celebrate the dawn chorus

The dawn chorus – the outbreak of birdsong at the beginning of a day – is loudest at the beginning of May.

This Sunday, Drimoleague Community Choir invites people to join them in a celebration of the dawn chorus.

Head to the Old Station car park just before 7.30am to join the group as they celebrate as part of the Age & Opportunity Bealtaine Festival.

The festival takes place across Ireland, and aims to engage people and communities to foster and inspire creativity among older people, to work intergenerationally, to platform older artists and to promote the skills, experiences and exposure that can lead to a rich creative life.

Sounds like fun!

Italian folk music in Bantry

Marino Church in Bantry is a beautiful venue, and this weekend hosts Italian folk singer Fernando Fidanzo.

This is a free event but donations are encouraged, with all proceeds going to a good cause in the Bantry Inshore Search and Rescue Association.

The gig takes place this evening at 7pm, with doors opening at 6.45pm.

It's a good opportunity to experience some new music in a great setting – a perfect way to start off your bank holiday!

Lusitania commemoration events

We are cheating a little bit here, as this is in Cobh, but there will be plenty of West Cork interest in the Lusitania commemoration events taking place on Monday.

The commemoration marks the 109th anniversary of the sinking of the ship after being hit by a German torpedo 11 miles off the Old Head of Kinsale.

While 761 people were saved, 1201 passengers sadly lost their lives, the majority of these bodies were never recovered.

The memorial ceremony commences at the Lusitania graves in the Old Church Cemetery at 2.30pm. Following prayers, musical honours by the Commodore Male Voice Choir and the laying of wreaths, the proceedings move to Cobh Town Centre.

A Colour Party from the O.N.E. and representatives of the Royal Naval Association and other maritime and historical groups will assemble at approximately 3.15pm at the Lusitania Peace Memorial in Casement Square.