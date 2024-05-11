Corporate friends sought by local wildlife charity

A REGISTERED charity dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing injured and orphaned native Irish wildlife, has issued a call for corporate sponsorships to support their continued growth.

Wildlife Rescue Cork was established in 2017 by Julie Cronin, a dedicated wildlife professional and it treats a wide variety of animals from hedgehogs and badgers to deer, foxes, owls and various other bird species.

Julie runs the organisation on a voluntary basis from her home in Whitechurch along with a team of dedicated like-minded volunteers.

‘The number of animals requiring our help has grown steadily since we started. In 2017, we treated 38 animals. Last year, that number jumped to 487 and just in January of 2024, which is usually the quiet season, we received 53 inquiries for assistance,’ she said.

Wildlife Rescue Cork offers a critical service entirely free of charge, 365 days a year. This includes fielding calls from the public, collecting injured animals, providing care and rehabilitation, raising orphaned young, and collaborating with local veterinarians who generously offer pro-bono services.

The charity is now at capacity, particularly during the busy summer months. o meet the increasing demand for their services, they aim to secure a new facility with dedicated enclosures and expand their operations. Additionally, they are looking to develop a comprehensive business plan for the next five years.

Reaching this goal requires fundraising efforts, and Wildlife Rescue Cork seeks corporate sponsorships to contribute to the €50,000 needed to secure a new facility and develop future plans.

To date, 80% of their funding comes from the public and 20% from a government grant.

While public donations are crucial, corporate support would significantly impact their ability to build a sustainable plan, and continue caring for Cork’s vulnerable wildlife.

For more information visit wildliferescuecork.com/