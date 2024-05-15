BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

Last week’s photo dates back 44 years, and shows the Rossmore 7-side soccer team that competed in the pub soccer tournament for the Clonakilty festival. Back row, left to right: Con Coakley, Sean O’Donovan, John O’Sullivan, Fachtna O’Donovan, Tim O’Sullivan. Front row, left to right: Patjoe Connolly, Denis O’Donovan, Liam O’Donovan, Paddy Coakley, Donal O’Donovan. The photo was sent in by Fachtna O’Donovan.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

