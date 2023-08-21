We need to address salmon decrease in Bandon river

EDITOR – Salmon runs on the Bandon river to date for season 2023 have seen a big decline in numbers. We had no rain for the month of June, with the annual summer grilse run that takes place every June not happening at all.

Some put this solely down to extreme dry weather conditions, but when the rain finally arrived in July, the salmon weren’t showing up in great numbers at all.

Anglers have reported ‘blanking’ more than ‘catching’ on the Bandon river, with only the odd salmon caught here and there by anglers who fish around the clock.

But the phenomena of low salmon numbers returning is not just confined to the Bandon river. Other fisheries are reporting similar issues. Take, for example, the Blackwater, a very big river system that once was famed for its large salmon runs, has also reported serious declines in salmon numbers.

Conor Arnold, a well-respected angling guide and casting instructor with over 30 years’ experience on the Blackwater, has shared his concern at the noticeable decline while speaking on a recent podcast.

He spoke frankly and openly about his concerns, stating he couldn’t sit idly by and just watch it go down the pan. He is trying to do something about it and explains what he hopes to gain from meeting politicians and ministers and why he’s not ready to throw in the towel just yet. There’s a whole raft of things we can do to help salmon numbers come back.

But going back to my local river here in West Cork – the Bandon. The river is most certainly heading towards a catch and release fishery and that’s not a bad thing either.

It may just allow nature a chance to recuperate and help salmon numbers repopulate once again.

I know many like to keep a fish for the pot and all that, but if catch and release was done for a couple of seasons, we might just see the river bounce back.

They have done this on the river Feale in Co Kerry with great results.

Also, increased patrols to combat against illegal targeting of salmon, and the removal of commercial nets and barriers on rivers, will all help the future survival of this species.

Simon Toussifar,

Kinsale.

Dark days for police force after names expo

EDITOR – The millions who shun the bloodshed of the past and who want a lasting peace in Ireland will hope the dissidents are lying and will not take every opportunity to cause mayhem in our country.

They have no place in any part of our troubled country – like the cowardly attack on a senior police officer helped by loyalist death squads. They have probably been scrambling to get the data list naming every police officer since it was erroneously published and if they do have it – or even just some of it – lives will be in danger. These are dark days for our island.

Noel Harrington,

Kinsale.

Proof that both sides can work together

EDITOR – I was delighted to read your recent article about the opening of the apiary between Schull and Goleen, on land owned by local dairy farmers, the Hunt family, in Lissacaha.

We all want to live in communities where people and nature thrives. However, agri-food corporations and their lobbyists and friends in politics want nothing more than to pit us against each other, to embed the belief that change is not possible, that there is no point in trying to make a difference.

The new apiary on the Hunt family-owned land is a welcome reminder of what a community can achieve when farmers and local communities combine their collective resources and interests.

I truly hope that this initiative inspires other farmers across West Cork to work with local communities to create places where plants, bees, birds, insects can thrive – and to create hope, inspiration and motivation to do all we can to save our kids’ futures.

Siobhán O’Donoghue,

Schull.

We need birthrates to fall, not to increase

EDITOR – There was an article in a recent national paper headed ‘Ireland’s declining birthrate will lead to the mother of all problems’.

Of many things in life I disagree with, the major one is ‘population’. World population in 1600 was 5m. Now it is more than 8bn!

I used to believe that the average couple should produce two children, but now I believe they should produce only one child.

My father died at 74, and I am now, thanks to modern healthcare 86, and so it will progress. We need to reduce world population to 500m, and increase pension payments, in and out accordingly.

Mike Hogg,

Union Hall.

Are berries coming out earlier?

EDITOR – BACK in the west last weekend and it was lovely to see the two things that really remind me of West Cork when I am up in the city – Montbretia and blackberries.

But, is it my imagination, or are they both getting earlier every year? I could have sworn it used to be September before you would see either emerging. Whatever about the lovely orange flowers, definitely those berries seem to be getting earlier each year. Maybe some of your readers could inform this city ‘slicker’!!

Sue Crowe,

Ballincollig.