Seems more concerned about Palestinians than pandemic

SIR – Bob Storey has me confused and a little worried concerning his sanity. The world is suffering from a pandemic and thousands of people are dying all over the world. But Bobby does not seemed concerned.

He rants and raves about a country that is 500 square kilometres smaller than the Province of Munster and talks about some people called Palestinians.

He fails to mention whether they are Jewish Palestinians, Christian Palestinians or the Islamic Arabs that invaded our land with Saladin and took over and destroyed the Jewish villages and imposed Islamic rule and law after the defeat of the Christian Crusaders, who by the way, also murdered European Jewish communities while journeying to the Promised Land.

The remains of the ancient Temple on Mount Zion in Jerusalem was levelled by the Islamic invaders and a Mosque was erected and is still there today. The Islamic invaders call it the Al Asqa Mosque and over the years their leaders claim that the Jewish people are returning to Zion in order to destroy the Mosque. Utter rubbish.

Nearly all the invaders who had settled in Judea and Samaria challenged the reborn State of Israel in 1947/’48, took up arms, joined forces with the invading Trans-Jordanian Arab Legion (under the command of the British-trained General Glubb Pasha), as well as forces from the new state of Syria, Lebanon, Egypt (to whom Gaza rightfully belongs), Sudan, Arabia, Yemen and Iraq.

They were defeated by the rag tag remains of the holocaust survivors along with a fledgling army of young Jews with two stolen British tanks (stolen by an Irishman from a British Depot.), and by the Druze and Circassian peoples who joined forces with the Jewish army, resulting in the Arab flight. The civilian Islamic Arabs were told to flee by the joint Arab armies so that the Arab armies could plunder, kill and rape Jewish women in order to rid the country of its Jewish population.

Many Islamic Arabs fled because of the rumours that the Jews will come to slaughter them in order to take revenge for the Islamic massacres of Jews in Safed and Hebron during 1929 and 1936.

Later on the Jordanian Minister of Information, Mr Nuseibah, told the BBC that it was a bad mistake of the Arabs to distribute the false rumours about Jewish massacres of Islamic Arabs and that they now regret it. (I have the article in my files).

On reflection though, it is indeed a pleasure to note that Bob Storey has nothing else on his mind except hatred of the Hebrew tribes. But I will tell him now that we who live here in the Jewish State as Jews, do not discriminate against Israelis who are not Jewish and all that he states is 100% lies.

I will let the good people of Munster decide for themselves and all information concerning the history of Israel can be found on line.

Maerton Davis

Kfar Vradim,

Israel.