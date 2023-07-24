O’Donovan’s ‘unwatchable football’ remarks spot-on

EDITOR – Cork GAA ceo Kevin 0’Donovan, in last week’s interview with Kieran McCarthy, hit the nail on the head with regards to unwatchable football.

The kick-out is central to getting Gaelic football back to what it was and bringing back the art of high fielding – which was always exciting to watch.

They should look also at sideline kicks and insist on players kicking a placed ground ball and not running half the field before kicking.

The fist pass should be strictly kept, and not the basketball style of passing the ball.

The Cork football team did Cork proud and, despite playing five weekends in a row, came up short to a very good Derry team.

I could see no reason why Cork could not use some of our gallant hurlers who were out of the championship to call one or two them onto the panel for that vital game and give our team an extra edge.

This policy worked well with our previous All Ireland-winning teams.

Jeremiah McCarthy,

Tawnies Grove,

Clonakilty.

The approach road to Bandon is a joy to see

EDITOR – I must say the approach road to Bandon from Innishannon is a joy to see. And the approach road environment is much enhanced, and a vast improvement from yonder years. The government has spent tens of millions in West Cork, in different schemes, and Bandon town has been showered with millions.

While we are becoming fatigued, from all the different schemes going on, the end is in sight, but the newly planted flower beds, and the wild flower areas are wonderful, and colourful.

They are of immense value to the different forms of wildlife, and give us all a lift.

It’s a great West Cork welcome to the many tourists, and people visiting the area. I hope Bandon people will get involved in promoting the town as a place to visit, enjoy the parks, the shops, and the historical attractions of the area.

I want to complement all concerned in the landscaping and the planting of the wildflower areas on the road into the town.

John O’Sullivan,

Farnahoe,

Innishannon.

We do care how our animals are treated

EDITOR - SHAME on the shareholders and on the management at the marts involved in the shocking abuse of animals as documented in the recent RTÉ Investigates programme. Nobody heard! Nobody saw! Nobody spoke!

Until some brave person did. It’s a step too far to ask people to stop using dairy products while situations like this are allowed to happen, but maybe if each of us began to cut down just a little on our use of these products it would soon mount up and show these people that the public do care about where their food comes from, and how the animals who provide it are treated.

Ursula Callanan Farwell,

Kilmoney Road,

Carrigaline.

What is the benefit to taxpayer of Africa trip?

EDITOR – At a time when the numbers of homeless has reached their highest levels yet, and parents of children with special needs calling out for support and assistance, our Tánaiste Micheál Martin has taken off on a trip to South Africa and Mozambique.

What benefit with there be to the Irish taxpayer from this visit, I wonder?

Perhaps Mr Martin was attempting to deflect from Nato carrying out an ‘evaluation’ of Irish Defence Forces engineers in Cork this week?

I suggest it’s time for the voters to assess the performance of our elected representatives.

Michael Moriarty,

Rochestown,

Cork.

Marts’ response weak

EDITOR - CORK Marts’ response to the recent devastating exposé of treatment of calves on their properties was weak and tepid.

Staff who break the law and breach several EU regulations do not require ‘retraining’, they require dismissal. In no other enterprise would this be tolerated.

Those who have no regard for animal welfare and break the law have no place in marts or farms.

Get real, Cork Marts. You need to put down a marker. Retraining doesn’t cut it.

Gef Dickson,

Enniskeane.

Use the tail, not a stick

EDITOR – As a retired dairy farmer, could I inform the good friends of the world that the only way to move an un-cooperative calf is by catching the calf by the tail and ears, not by using a stick.

Michael Hallissey,

Mayfield,

Bandon.