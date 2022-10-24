Letters to the Editor: we must keep food security to the fore

EDITOR – I fully acknowledge the relevance of some of the issues raised by Jim Clarken, the ceo of Oxfam Ireland, in his recent letter ‘Ireland must own its share of climate crisis’ (Southern Star 1/10/22).

In particular, I agree with his reference to inequality in relation to food distribution and affordability in parts of the world that are most in need.

However, I totally disagree with any implied link between the above issues and Irish farmers as food producers, or any suggestion to restrict food production as a climate change measure in a country like Ireland.

Such a measure would be far from prudent and would only further exasperate global food supply. According to Bord Bia, Ireland exports food products to over 180 countries, which means that millions of consumers throughout the world rely on Irish food for their daily food consumption.

The importance of food security cannot be over-stated, even our ancient ancestors who originally inhabited the earth became quickly aware that their actual survival depended on the availability of an adequate supply of food. It is, therefore, vital that food for human survival be fully protected, especially with the global population having now reaching 8bn and predicted to reach 9.8bn by 2050.

Of course, food production all over the world will lead to some increase in emissions that contribute to climate change.

This applies in particular to rice production in Asian countries, as well as Latin America and parts of Africa, where rice is produced as the predominant staple diet for approximately 3.5bn people.

As an addition to other consumables, rice is also used in most countries throughout the world.

However, rice production is responsible for 12% of all global methane emissions and is also a high emitter of nitrous oxide, which are both the most lethal of all climate pollutants.

But because rice as a staple diet is so important to almost half the global population, there are strong political and humanitarian reasons for not impeding rice production.

As food producers, Irish farmers are justifiably entitled to expect that all food production should be treated likewise.

Diarmuid Cohalan,

Ballinhassig.

Cyclists are an absolute danger on the roads

EDITOR – It behoves me to write to your paper placing emphasis on current traffic dangers to lives, not only locally, but nationwide. Drivers are not paying proper attention to cyclists which are ever increasing on the roads. However, there are two sides to this coin. Recently, I travelled to Skibbereen behind a number of responsible cyclists, but from Liss Ard lake, I was behind three young teenagers.

On reaching the blind Rosebank corner beyond Russagh Mill, the leading cyclist was all over the road, and swerving out and in, and took the corner on the wrong side. If any vehicle was coming, it would have been wipe-out.

This young cyclist appeared to be racing his two companions travelling at maximum speed.

It was a shocking sight that stayed with me all week.

Furthermore, for more than 20 years I have known that bikes will have to be insured and taxed.

They are capable of 40 to 50 mph and vulnerable to other road users. Not always ridden responsibly (eg on footpaths, on one-way streets, jumping traffic lights, etc), being a danger to themselves and all other road users.

Since October 3rd, several near misses concerning cyclists have taken place locally.

The most serious was a courier who shot out of a side street in Cork city across a bus. Luckily, the driver slammed on his brakes with a quick reaction which saved the cyclist’s life. The cyclist was thrown clear across the bus and managed eventually to walk away, leaving a mangled bike behind. Responsibility and insurance are where?

What qualifications are required of these road users? A doctor in Dublin has confirmed a constant stream of cyclists with broken bones attending hospitals with serious consequences, as well as any fatalities that have arisen.

George Salter Townshend,

Castletownshend.

Public day to raise eyesight awareness

EDITOR – There are approximately 272,000 people with sight loss in Ireland. The Fighting Blindness Retina Public Engagement Day returns as an in-person event for the first time in three years on Saturday November 5th.

It is aimed at people with sight loss and their families, and an event will take place in the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel in Dublin 2, which will also be streamed live so that everyone can take part, no matter where they are in Ireland.

Retina offers the sight loss community an opportunity to meet eye experts and to have their questions answered. People will hear of the latest cutting-edge clinical trials underway that have the potential to save and restore sight. They will also gain information on the supports available to them and have an opportunity to meet others on a similar journey and to share experiences.

You can keep eyes healthy by eating a diet full of minerals such as zinc, copper, and selenium, and antioxidant vitamins A, C and E, to help maintain eye health. Regular exercise is important but intense activities can increase pressure in the eye if the heart rate is raised. Talk to your doctor about the most appropriate exercise for you.

Protect your eyes when undertaking potentially hazardous activities at work, at home and at leisure. Wear quality polarised sunglasses to safeguard against the sun’s harmful rays. Smoking can cause eye inflammation, increasing the risk of developing several eye conditions. There are lots of supports to help people quit smoking – why not give them a try?

And if you have a family history of a particular eye condition that places you at risk, make sure to have your eyes tested regularly. If identified early, blindness can be prevented in some eye conditions.

Remember, if you have concerns about your sight, always talk to your optician or ophthalmologist.

There is more useful information at www.fightingblindness.ie which I would invite your readers to peruse.

Dr Ellen Moran,

Research manager,

Fighting Blindness,

Ely Place, Dublin 2.