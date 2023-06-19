LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: We can use less stone, sand and cement in construction

EDITOR – I refer to your article on the quarry firm by Kieran O’Mahony, published recently.

There are quarries all over Co Cork. Many operate without the proper licences. All are a nightmare for neighbours. Keohanes’ application glosses over the many issues important to local residents and West Cork citizens.

No one can be unimpressed by the beauty and care lavished on the area driving out the R586. This part of the Bandon River (and indeed most of the upper reaches of the river) is a habitat for endangered species such as whooper swans, otters and freshwater mussels. Some of these may not survive a quarry and cannot be relocated, and the same goes for many other species, including the ubiquitous herons, the seldom seen lampreys and salmon.

The application has not itemised the species or numbers in the area and the impact the development would have on them. Did I mention the site is on an aquifer?

Aggregate and cement trucks clog the roads and specifically Bandon, while the bulk of building happens in Cork City and vicinity. The stretch of road to access this site has a history of accidents, with two fatalities in the last 10 years. There is an excessive burden of quarrying in the area.

Less stone, sand and cement can be used in construction. The embedded carbon in a new build is now about 41% of the carbon used in the lifecycle of a new residence.

Wood homes use much less carbon than a masonry-built dwelling, and do not require massive foundations. It makes sense to reduce this, and we can.

Does every new home require stone walls and a gate when hedges do the same job? Aggregates should be recycled (where did all the dredging of the Bandon River go?).

Planners and builders need to do their climate thing too. ‘Stable and economical supply of aggregates’ does not reduce carbon use in the construction industry and is a euphemism for antiquated methods and a poorer environment. The planners can reject the application and hasten positive change in the construction industry.

Drew Fox,

Knockmacool,

Enniskeane.

Shouting match a poor reflection on our TDs

EDITOR – I recently witnessed, as I’m sure most people did, a rather embarrassing, unedifying, and a poor reflection on our parliament and its parliamentarians, the behaviour of one of our local deputies here in West Cork.

I am referring to the shouting match between Deputy Michael Collins and the Green minister on whether he was an organic farmer or not, though did he say it’s his son is farming it now.

Deputy Collins and his group got every opportunity to go into government, as did Deputy (Michael) Fitzmaurice and his group, so there would then have been no need to be shouting at the Greens, as they would have been at the cabinet table, having their voices considered.

Sinn Féin and others refused to go into government, but the Green Party felt obliged and entered government, thus giving them the opportunities to put some of their policies into the programme for government.

Now, since that government was formed, all those parties who refused to go into government are constantly cribbing, shouting, and obstructing the workings of the house, which has been suspended on many occasions.

If you need to get your policies implemented, you must be around the cabinet table.

There is presently some talk about forming another rural party, to represent rural Ireland. But they are there already, they just prefer to be in opposition, so they can be all things to everyone, and don’t have to make decisions, in the interests of the people.

John O’Sullivan,

Innishannon.

Unemployed could be filling fire service roles

PART-TIME fire and rescue workers are allowed to have two jobs and can arrange it with their employers to leave work suddenly when there is an emergency.

This is stated on Council application forms. In fact, the majority of part-timers working in the emergency services have two jobs — yet demands are being made for more pay by them. They also have parking privileges and have greater chances of getting other work elsewhere in the public jobs system because of their part-time service State-side. They complain about the great pressure they are under and the lack of appreciation.

However, there is no reason at all why long-term unemployed people cannot fill these positions and those with two jobs give up one, rather than complaining about being on call and not getting enough reward for it.

Recruitment equality is also something which needs to be looked at in the part-time fire and rescue service, where to be unemployed is a stigma, while a double jobber complains they do not have enough of a second salary.

Maurice Fitzgerald,

Shanbally.

Site secured for playschool

FURTHER to a recent item in the Kinsale notes, I can now confirm that I successfully negotiated and secured a site from Cork County Council for the proposed Kinsale Community Playschool several years ago, and the committee of the playschool has been notified in writing of this decision in early 2022. The site will be on Council land on the affordable housing scheme land behind Saile. So the site is secure and I am now calling on our three TDs and senators to use all their power with ministers to deliver the monies to build this playschool by 2024.

Cllr Kevin Murphy,

Kinsale.

Respect the GF agreement

EDITOR – The right to the self-determination of our country is a fundamental right and Britain’s claim to jurisdiction in the north is a continuing violation of the sovereignty and integrity of our country and remains so in spite of the Good Friday Agreement.

Some 25 years on from that agreement, the right to self- determination holds true and should be respected by all.

The only way this can happen is for Britain to withdraw all claims of sovereignty in any part of Ireland affording the space for Irish people to determine their own future at a dedicated forum.

To begin that process, there is no time like the present.

Noel Harrington,

Kinsale