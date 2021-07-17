IFA says ‘thank you’ for Day of Action support

EDITOR – The West Cork Executive of the Irish Farmers Association recently staged a demonstration in Skibbereen as part of a nationwide ‘Day of Action’ to highlight a number of issues which are viewed as a threat to the future viability of many Irish farmers.

The West Cork IFA Executive wishes to express thanks to everyone associated with the demonstration in Skibbereen.

It was supported by farmers from all parts of West Cork, including the offshore islands.

We wish to acknowledge the attendance of a number of local businesses connected with the agri sector who turned up to lend their support to our protest, which had ‘Stand Up For Farming’ as its slogan.

The IFA wish to particularly thank the management of Cork Marts for providing their Skibbereen premises as an assembly point for the large number of tractors, jeeps and other farm vehicles which took part in the Day Of Action.

The organisers have also expressed their gratitude to the members of An Garda Siochana for their work in directing traffic through the town during the demonstration.

The support shown by the people and businesses of Skibbereen as the cavalcade passed through the streets was also very much appreciated.

This was seen as an acknowledgement of the important contribution of a vibrant farming sector to the economic well-being of rural towns.

Donal O’Donovan,

chairman county executive,

West Cork IFA

Where was the love in Gearoid’s letter?

EDITOR – As a Christian, I was saddened and disappointed to read Gearoid Duffy’s letter to the editor entitled: Pride flags ‘insensitive and inappropriate’.

If we look at Jesus’ life in the Gospels, we can see a different, more compassionate picture of Christianity. For example: John 13:34 ‘A new commandment I give you. Love one another. As I loved you so you must love one another’.

Here we see that God is Love. Where is god’s love in Gearoid’s letter? There are countless other examples of Jesus’ acceptance and tolerance in the bible and there are no passages that I can find about rainbow-coloured flags.

Jesus spent his entire life helping people who were ostracised by society. He never judged or punished or turned away from those in need.

As it stands in Ireland the LGBTQIA+ community faces many challenges. For example, we have yet to embrace LGBTQIA+ relationship education in our schools as Scotland and The Netherlands have done.

Trans people are unable to access necessary healthcare in Ireland. Many LGBTQIA+ folks are rejected by their families.

The modern Pride movement, often symbolised by the rainbow flag, started as a protest against injustice and police brutality which continues to this day.

There is still much work to be done to build a society that shows compassion in the ways Jesus did. I believe that god made us all in his image and that he loves and accepts the LGBTQIA+ community for who they are but you don’t have to believe that in order to be kind and fair.

We can believe what we want about others, but there is no justification for hate.

I am reminded of Galatians 3:28. ‘There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.’

Caroline Byrt,

Ballineen, Cork.

Fishing industry needs support and protection

EDITOR – The effects of the Brexit agreement on our fishing industry is very serious indeed.

They spell economic disaster for our coastal communities and the ancillary sectors dependent on it.

This must be a focus for government to seek a better deal of access to Irish waters following the outcome of the Brexit trade deal which amounts to another 15% cuts in quotas and income to our Irish fishing fleet that is already struggling to survive.

The real issue is the appalling ongoing spectacle of the handing over of our immense Irish natural fishing resources to others every year. For the Irish fleet to be further ripped apart while there are immense fishing resources around our coasts is absolutely unacceptable and the Irish government needs to stand up and be counted. Our fishing industry needs to be protected and not sacrificed again at the altar of the EU politicos.

Noel Harrington,

Kinsale.

Family behind tragedy

EDITOR – With all the hype and all the bluster around the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder story and the sensationalising of it all in two TV series, can we please just try to stop and remember – there is a grieving family behind all this tragedy.

Susan Crowe,

Ballincollig.