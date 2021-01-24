Discount on tonic but not on the gin!

SIR – Old joke: ‘I cook with wine, sometimes I add food.’

Rise up, rise up in angst all you ladies and gentlemen for whom cooking has become so important, there being little else we can enjoy doing in this pandemic!

Why on earth did the powers-that-be think it was necessary to prevent us from getting the benefit of supermarket discounts on a couple of bottles of wine added to our food shopping?

I bet there is still a discount on whatever the TDs are drinking in their private bar: tell me if I am wrong, that might be a comfort to an older lady who can get the discount on her tonic but not on the gin to go with it!

Ann Moriyama,

Rossbrin, Schull.