Biden has examples in his own party to fall back on

EDITOR – While the concerns in the US are ongoing as to whether US President Joe Biden, in alleged cognitive decline, should continue to run for a possible second term in the White House – there are previous US presidents who chose not to run for a second term.

The most famous was President Lyndon B Johnson who, feeling the pressures of a very unpopular war in Vietnam by 1968, and sensing his chances of re-election to a second term slipping away, said near the end of a long televised speech from the White House on March 31st 1968: ‘I do not believe that I should devote an hour or a day of my time to any personal partisan causes or to any duties than the awesome duties of this office – the Presidency of your country. Accordingly, I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your president.’

After the speech ended, a visibly relieved LBJ, was warmly greeted by his supportive wife and daughters waiting nearby.

They did not know until well into the speech if he would announce not running for a second term. He is reported to have said that when he saw America’s most respected News TV broadcaster, Walter Cronkite, doubting if the Vietnam war could be won, LBJ sensed he had lost the support of the country. It was time to hand over to a new leader.

President Biden and his aides can also look at how President Harry S Truman chose not to run in 1952 for a second term as he believed he would not be re-elected. LBJ and Truman were Democrat presidents, as is Joe Biden. He has examples to follow from his own party.

The Chicago Tribune’s reaction after President Biden’s first election TV debate with former president, Donald Trump, on June 27th was that he should announce he will be a single term president. ‘He can do so with honour, but he is the only person who can do so. Certainly, his family can help. But, again he is the only one,’ it said.

I believe if any US president is not able, as they once were, to fully fulfil their duties, it is wise not to run for a secnd term and to generously give the opportunity to another from their party to run for the Oval Office.

Mary Sullivan,

Cork city.

Labour victory may help UK-Irish relations

EDITOR – Sinn Féin has won a tremendous endorsement north of the border under the leadership of Michelle O’Neill, a Cork woman. It’s now the biggest party in the North. In local councils and in Westminster MPs calling for a referendum on constitutional change will be heard far and near. And any engagement with that issue needs high quality diplomacy. We can be assured that today we have a bigger shout in 10 Downing Street than we had a week ago. Most remarkable of all is veteran DUP man Ian Paisley has been handed his P45 after being in the family for over 50 years. How times have changed. Now is the time to improve relations between Britain and Ireland for the good of us all.

Noel Harrington,

Kinsale.

Shocked at dropping of horticulture course

EDITOR – I am shocked to learn that the West Cork Campus is being forced to drop the Level 5 horticulture class.

Students are being advised to attend Cork-based classes, which is impractical from both curriculum and travel perspectives. The cancellation is blamed on lack of demand. But if the classes are dropped from the websites and not marketed, it won’t be surprising that there are no students!

The Level 5 taught in Skibbereen is a great class with strong practical and science-based content, taught by lecturers with huge knowledge and enthusiasm.

Given the challenges we face in today’s world, this class will be of great interest and relevance to young people and mature students throughout West Cork.

David Sprott,

Ballincollig,

(Formerly of Skeagh, Skibbereen).

Bantry should honour links with Edgeworth

EDITOR – Taoiseach Simon Harris and Minister Catherine Martin TD recently attended the 2024 National Famine Commemoration at Edgeworthstown in Co Longford.

The people of Edgeworthstown were very fortunate to have living in the big house, at a time of acute need, a lady of action, the novelist Maria Edgeworth. She worked with her stepmother Frances Beaufort Edgeworth to distribute clothes and food to the poor. She contacted the Society of Friends and was granted £30 for soup, she got $50 from the slaves of Alabama, she got $180 from Ohio for meal, and $280 from Captain Bennett and 100 barrels of supplies.

The proceeds of Maria’s last book, Orlandino, went to famine relief. She was my great-great aunt. There was a soup kitchen in Newtown, Bantry where Lidl is now. The Quakers were involved there also, in the famine relief. I think a plaque should be put there in honour of these people.

Tom Edgeworth,

Reenrour East,

Bantry.