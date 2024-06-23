Make a bold statement

WHEN it comes to window dressing, curtains and blinds, this year is all about making a statement and there’s no better way to do that than with bold patterns and large-scale prints.

Think candy-cane stripes, herringbone, geometric shapes, pop-art-inspired florals, and damask.

Make ceilings look taller with vertical-striped drapes or use a geometric patterned blind as a statement piece. Any large-scale print will keep your home on trend.

Floral patterns started to emerge with the cottage ore, and maximalist aesthetics. Floral patterns are still gaining in popularity, from vintage chintz to 70s-inspired florals in golds and orange hues. If you want to dip your toe in the water and not go all out in full floral drapes, opt for a top treatment like a Roman blinds or a mock blind to dress the top of the window, with a neutral or plain fabric roller blind in behind to drop down when needed.

Brown is having a moment in home decor, replace your greys with rich earthy tones of brown, dark, warm or light brown, caramel and chocolate browns, that are all in. Think of brown as the new default for 2024. There are lots of ways to incorporate it into your window treatments. Try mixing different fabrics, patterns and textures in the same space. Think plaster walls, wooden floors, and curtains and blinds in a compelling pattern or fabric.

