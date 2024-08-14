Open Day planned to unveil The Rock in Skibbereen

A SPECIAL open day of celebration and music will take place at the newly renovated park at The Rock in Skibbereen on Saturday August 17th.

The information day organised by Skibbereen Tidy Towns Friends of the Rock takes place from 11am to 3.30pm and will include music, entertainment, and historical tours of the site.

The day is being organised as the Tidy Towns/Friends of the Rock committee want to reach out to as many organisations, societies, and schools as possible who may not be aware the amenity is there, and may wish to use the facility.

‘In particular, we would see great opportunities for utilisation of the brand new amphitheatre to provide opportunities for entertainment in the form of plays, music, school classes and general performances and the use of the Park as a tourist attraction because of its major historical value,’ said Declan Groarke, Friends of the Rock secretary. ‘It is hoped that the Rock Amenity Park will become an attractive recreational space for families and for people of all ages.’

The committee is also seeking new members to help carry on the valuable work of sustaining and maintaining the amenity.

Recent works included the construction of an amphitheatre, roads, and pathways, drainage, public lighting and general tidying of the site, with plans for information panels, seating and picnic tables.

The Windmill Hill part of The Rock was one of the worst affected areas of the Famine and was the place where people came to when the workhouse was full or after eviction.