TD suggests tax relief for gym members

A TAX relief for gym membership should be part of efforts to promote physical activity, a Cork South West TD said.

Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan made the call in a Dáil debate, and comes after a presentation given to Oireachtas members in Leinster House from the Fit 4 Life campaign led by the Irish Physical Activity Alliance.

‘Some of the statistics were eye-opening. For example, the presentation outlined how inactivity costs the State in the region of €1.5bn per year. This is a very alarming statistic, but further to that, it’s very clear that physical activity encourages a healthier life, especially in our later years.’

He called on the Taoiseach Simon Harris to introduce a tax relief for physical activities. ‘Some health expenses are eligible for tax relief under Med 1 form for health and at present physical activity is not included in this despite its known health benefits.‘Putting it simply, if physical activity was a pill then absolutely everybody would be taking it because of its incredible physical and mental health benefits.’

Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan said it will be one of his pre-budget submissions. ‘I think that it makes complete sense and it has been done successfully in other countries. Anything that we can do to incentivise and promote physical fitness will benefit people and will save the State millions.’ Taoiseach Simon Harris committed to discussing the issue with Finance chief Michael McGrath.