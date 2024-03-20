Clonakilty doctor is honoured for her cancer research role

CLONAKILTY woman Dr Erin Crowley was among the people working with ground-breaking research projects around the country who were honoured at the Irish Cancer Society Research Awards recently at Trinity College Dublin.

Among those to claim top honours were Support Staff of the Year award winner Dr Erin Crowley.

Welcoming her award which recognised her work as academic study co-ordinator at UCC cancer trials group, Dr Erin Crowley said that, although she was a pharmacist, she really relished the experience of delving into the cancer research space, bringing unique insights and perspectives from her former roles.

‘My position is shared across the UCC cancer trials group and the HRB clinical research facility at UCC, which are both HRB-funded,’ she said.

‘This has really allowed me to strengthen collaboration between the two infrastructures. Seeing the impact this has had in the last two years has been incredibly rewarding and makes me so optimistic in our ability to give our patients opportunities to participate in academic clinical research in the future.’

In 2023 alone, the Irish Cancer Society funded over 30 new research projects and over 100 cancer researchers all across the country

The event, hosted by patient advocate and healthcare campaigner, Kay McKeon, celebrated the amazing work in cancer research being carried out by nominees around Ireland, funded by the Irish Cancer Society.

The event also celebrated the central contribution of patients and survivors to innovative research projects that help to improve the lives of those impacted by cancer.

Congratulating the winners, Irish Cancer Society head of research Dr Claire Kilty said cancer research in Ireland has a huge impact on the lives of people affected by cancer.

‘It is a driving force in improving not only treatments and outcomes, but in quality of life beyond cancer,’ she said.

‘It was fantastic to get an appreciation of the amazing cancer research projects currently happening right across the country. We are proud to be the largest voluntary funded of cancer research in Ireland. However, none of the vital research we fund would be possible without the support of the public, especially on days like Daffodil Day. We would encourage everyone to please get out there and support Daffodil Day in whatever way you can, on March 22nd.’