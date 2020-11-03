Young Farmer of the Year award shortlist

Daniel Hickcy

WHEN the pandemic hit back in March, Daniel Hickey had 6,500 ducks at Skeaghanore, Ballydehob, and no idea what he was going to do with them – 80% of his clients were local restaurants who were shut.

But the 29-year-old’s entrepreneurial spirit went into overdrive and, not only did he find new markets for his award-winning products, he even developed a new one during the first lockdown, which will carry them through this second one.

Married to Aileen, Daniel has worked alongside mum Helena and dad Eugene, for the last six years, during which time he’s been part of their major expansion. They milk 100 cows, and have a platform of 150 acres. They process around 1,000 ducks a week in their €1m facility, which they invested in back in 2015, supplying restaurants as well as some SuperValu and Dunnes Stores outlets. They’re also the country’s top processor of geese (approximately 2,500 a year), supplying Aldi outlets nationally. Back in March though, Daniel said ‘the tap was literally turned off. I had 6,500 birds I couldn’t get rid of.’ Quick thinking meant he started supplying Neighbourfood (online market) throughout Cork, but crucially he took a gamble and bought 50 day-old chickens. His diversification has paid off and they’re now stocked in Drinagh and Field’s in Skibbereen.’

‘My ambition is to grow the business, and have a legacy to pass to the next generation.’

Daniel O’Donovan

TAKING care of his award-winning pedigree Belgian Blues, working on a dairy farm and trying to organise a wedding during a pandemic is all in a day’s work for Daniel O’Donovan.

The 26-year-old from Gurtnamuckla, Dunmanway is one of the country’s top Belgian Blue breeders. Last year, his home-bred heifer won the supreme overall Belgian Blue champion at the prestigious Tullamore Show.

‘That was actually my first heifer, Don Moriah, named after my grandmother Hannah Moriah, who passed away at the end of 2017. Don Moriah got 24 first prizes out of 27 last year in what was a phenomenal year.’

Daniel and his dad Tim, breed their own cattle for showing, while also selling their bulls for breeding and retain females for their own herd. The young man says he learned everything he knows from his dad and, between them, they have around 15 pedigree Belgian Blues.

Daniel, who works off-farm as a milker in Skibbereen, also recently got his first pedigree Aberdeen Angus. And, his new house in the yard, is designed especially for his pedigrees who he says ‘are better minded than ourselves.’ Daniel is engaged to Catherine O’Callaghan from Macroom, who he says is a great support. They have had to twice postpone their wedding since April and are now hoping they can tie the knot next year.

Christy Thomas

A YOUNG Kealkil man has realised one of his life ambitions at the impressive age of 32 – and that is to run his own dairy enterprise. Christy Thomas lives and breathes farming and has known since his childhood that this was his passion.

His grandparents on both sides of the family were farmers and that’s where his ambition was nurtured. His own parents didn’t farm, but Christy didn’t regard this as an obstacle.

He has worked with JFC Pumps (water pump supplier) for the past eight years and, some time back, leased a farm in Inchigeela which is around 25 minutes from his home.

But it was in March this year that he took a major step forward when he signed a lease for a 70 acre dairy enterprise in Letterlickey, Bantry. He’s now milking 40 cows there, with an eight-unit parlour and a cubicle house with capacity for 50 cows, where he has also has 15 sucklers.

‘We got the place on March 1st and milked for the first time on April 7th. It’s a dream come true really,’ he said proudly.

Married to Martha (from Inchigeela), they are parents of Oisin (8), Laura (6) and Hazel (3).

Very much a family affair he says: ‘Martha often starts the evening milking if I’m delayed at work and they’re all a great help.

‘My ultimate ambition would be to own my own farm, but right now it’s about expanding slowly but surely.’

