Up to £250k for forest nurseries

APPLICATIONS are now open for the second tranche of the innovative forest technology scheme.

The funds are being made available under module two for investment aid for the development of the forest tree nursery sector. The scheme supports commercial nurseries to enhance the quantity, quality and diversity of native tree species.

Nurseries can receive up to €250,000 funding for capital investments in specialised equipment for native forest tree production.

Minister of State for land use and biodiversity at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett, said the department has ambitious targets for tree planting, backed up by a €1.3bn forestry programme.

The funding aims to support the forest tree nursery sector to deliver high quality native trees at scale for forest owners. The scheme is open to seed and tree suppliers of all sizes, from smaller operations to established nurseries.

It is also available to new entrants to the sector seeking to diversify their business.

The types of projects and items eligible for funding may include the following actions: seed collection equipment; seed storage infrastructure; polytunnel infrastructure or equipment; irrigation systems and infrastructure; transplanting systems; grading machines, and biosecurity investments, such as water treatment and refrigeration equipment.

There is also funding for ‘general costs’ linked to any of the aforementioned items and also the cost of native tree species seed. The closing date for applications is February 26th.

Further information on how to apply is available on the department’s website.