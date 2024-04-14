Tillage farmers to get €100/hectare for planting field crops

AGRICULTURE Minister Charlie McConalogue has committed to deliver €100/ha to all farmers that plant field crops in 2024.

Minister McConalogue made the annoucement at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis at the weekend. 'I want to help tillage farmers have the confidence to plant in 2024, so I am committing that I will find a mechanism to support any farmer that puts seed in the soil this year,' he said.

'Tillage farmers are fearful, unsure of what or when it will be possible to plant their crops and what it will be possible to yield, as the weather continues to impact. Fianna Fáil is absolutely committed to increasing our tillage area and despite the restraints of my existing budget I am committing to deliver €100/hectare for tillage farmers who plant field crops in 2024.'

The IFA has proposed a five-year Tillage Survival Scheme with an annual payment of €250/ha for commercial tillage farmers to be introduced, in the wake of the dreadful conditions which have caused havoc in the sector.