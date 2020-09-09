Taoiseach to address ASA conference

THE Agricultural Science Association (ASA) annual conference, which will be streamed live from the Maryborough Hotel in Douglas on Friday, September 11th, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, has a strong line-up of speakers, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who will deliver the opening address.

‘Embracing Disruption in Agri-Food’ is the theme for this year’s event and the two-hour conference will explore the impact Covid-19, Brexit and climate change are having on the our agri-food industry. There should be a lot of interest in broadcaster Damian O’Reilly’s interview with Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney about the latest state of play regarding Brexit, which will have a profound effect on the agri-food sector.

Other speakers will include Daniella Taveau, regulatory and global trade strategist and former international policy analyst with the US Food and Drug Administration; Liam Condon, president of the crop science division of Bayer; Donal Dennehy, a director of Danone Ireland; Laura Burke, director-general of the EPA; Professor Thia Hennessey, Dean of the Business School at UCC, and Padraig Brennan, meat, food and beverages director at Bord Bia.

ASA president Seamus O’Mahony, who is organising the conference, which is sponsored by FBD Insurance, said that this signature event in the Irish agri-calendar is critical for the ASA and the evolving needs of its members. He expressed his delight at having secured such a strong calibre of speakers for this year’s 78th annual ASA conference.

However, due to current restrictions, the physical event can only be attended by speakers and staff and strict social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.

Attendees are invited to stream the live event on-line and can do so by registering on www.asaireland.ie