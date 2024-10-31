Stalwarts of local IFA recognised in Adare

STALWARTS of local agriculture have been honoured as part of the shortlist for the IFA’s Paddy Fitzgerald award nominees.

Each of the nine IFA County Executives in Munster has put forward a nominee for the Awards night, which will take place on Sunday, October 27th in Adare in Co Limerick.

John Joe Kelleher has been nominated by West Cork IFA while Mary Bugler has been nominated by Cork Central.

John Joe, from Terelton, is a former president of West Cork IFA and a familiar figure in the organisation.

He joined Macra at the age of 17 and played a prominent role in various competitions.

When John Joe attended his first IFA meeting in Terelton, he was elected branch secretary.

When Cork was divided into three county executives in 1987, he was elected as the first Grain Rep for the new West Cork IFA Executive.

He served as chairman of West Cork IFA from 1991 to 1995 and went on to represent West Cork on a whole host of national committees.

John Joe has been deeply involved in various committees of Dairygold for many years.

He has similarly been involved in the committee and Board of Cork Marts over a long number of years.

He has served on West Cork Leader, the Cork County Development Board and Lee Valley Enterprise Board.

He has been ICOS representative on the board of Farm Business Developments since 2021.

Away fron farming John Joe has worked long and hard on several fundraising campaigns for major projects in his local community. One of these was aimed at rebuilding the local church, while another was targeted at establishing a new GAA pitch and club rooms.

Mary is from Innishannon, and Cork Central chairman Matt Healy said she has given huge service to the IFA. ‘She has been involved in rural affairs all her adult life,’ Matt told The Southern Star.

She has given huge service to Cork IFA, and has been a member of several committees. She was previously involved in Macra, and has been a driving force in Valley Rovers Camogie Club and was even made Honorary President of Carrigdhoun Camogie earlier this year.

Breeda Horgan will represent Cork North. Breeda played a key role in the creation of the North Cork executive.

Former Minister for Agriculture and former Tánaiste Simon Coveney will be the guest of honour at the event in Adare.

IFA Munster regional chair Conor O’Leary said the Paddy Fitzgerald Awards represent the spirit of volunteerism and dedication of people to improve communities. ‘The cornerstone of IFA’s work is the willingness of farmers to give of their time in representing their fellow farmers.’