Shows are so important in rural communities, says McConalogue

A PRIZE fund of €50,000 has been confirmed for showcasing the best of beef breeding heifers at Ireland’s agricultural shows.

The show season is well underway in West Cork, with shows taking place in Dunmanway on Sunday, July 7th, followed by Barryroe Show on July 14th. Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has launched the 2024 ‘Breeder’s Choice’ class at the Teagasc Beef 2024 open day in Grange last week.

The prize fund for the 2024 Breeders Choice Class is €50,000 and is part of a five-year investment of €250,000 in the Irish agricultural showing scene by the Department of Agriculture.

‘The show network has an important role in the social cohesion and success of so many agri and rural communities,’ said Minister McConalogue.

This class, administered by the Irish Shows Association (ISA), is aimed at showcasing the best of beef breeding heifers. The ‘Breeder’s Choice’ class is open to four and five star breeding heifers in two separate classes – traditional breeds and continental breeds. Pedigree as well as commercial heifers are eligible for the classes.

The requirement for four and five star in-calf or maiden heifers aligns to the aims of the suckler carbon efficiency programme (SCBP) to increase the number of these heifers in the suckler herd. Four and five star animals in the suckler herd can bring greater milk as well as overall efficiency to beef animals.

Meanwhile, Dunmanway Show takes place at Dromleena Lawn (Racecourse), on Sunday July 7th. It includes show classes for animals as well as domestic arts, horticulture.

Other attractions include Macra na Feirme competitions, live music and dance floor, free children’s entertainment, most appropriately dressed lady and family, bonny baby competitions and much more.

The 66th Barryroe Show will take place on Saturday 13th July 2024 on the grounds of Barryroe GAA Club.

The Carbery Show takes place on Thursday, July 18th, at the Showgrounds in Skibbereen.