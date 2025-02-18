Seamus O'Donovan's 45 years of dedicated milk collection for Barryroe Co-op

Seamus O’Donovan recently retired after 45 years working for Barryroe Co-op around West Cork

THERE’S plenty to see on the roads around West Cork, and it’s fair to say that Timoleague man Seamus O’Donovan has seen more than most.

After 45 years of dedicated service, working for Barryroe Co-op, Seamus recently retired.

His final milk collection trip took in a beautiful sunrise over the West Cork sky as he drove to farms around Kilbrittain, Courtmacsherry and beyond.

And the weather is one of the main things that sticks out in his mind when looking back on his time at the company – especially with the recent storms, and in particular, Storm Éowyn.

Milk collection is vital to farmers, with people across the country relying on people like Seamus to keep them going through wind, rain, sleet and snow.

However, even collections had to take a back seat last month.

‘This time we were stopped, because of the red warning we couldn’t go out,’ Seamus says.

‘Down through the years we would’ve kept going. Times have changed a bit, we’re not allowed out in that now.’

Having started his working life in a supermarket, it wasn’t long before Seamus made the move to Barryroe and found a job for life.

‘I was on fertiliser for two years starting off and collecting milk then for 43 years,’ he remembers.

‘A long enough time!’

Those 45 years of loyalty are good testament to his experience working for Barryroe.

‘They did treat me well, in fairness,’ Seamus says.

‘I had no problems at all down through the years, they were fine to work for, as long as I did my job like I did that was it.’

For their part, the company held a retirement function for Seamus to show their appreciation and speak glowingly of his time working there.

‘We congratulate Seamus on his outstanding career with Barryroe Co-op,’ said ceo Peadar Murphy.

‘The Co-op milk suppliers that he served invariably commend him for his dedication and professionalism. His work colleagues turned out in great numbers for his retirement function last week which is testimony to the high regard in which he is held. On behalf of Barryroe Co-op, I thank Seamus for his great service and wish him, and his wife Patsy, all the best as he enters the next phase in his life.’

His professionalism clearly stood out to everyone he dealt with, according to Micheál Kirby, who posted a thank you note on Facebook:

‘We’ll certainly miss your presence witnessing your professional driving skills with a smile on the roads towards Ballineen.’

Now, Seamus’ attention turns to retirement and spending more time with his wife Patricia.

The couple had three children, Mark, Áine and Mary and are now blessed with four grandchildren, and Seamus has recently swapped milk collection with doing the playschool collecting now instead – a slightly different challenge!

Aside from that?

‘I haven’t any major plans at the moment,’ he says.

‘I’m just going to lay low at the moment, for a few months anyway and see how it goes.’