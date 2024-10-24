New campaign focuses on ‘sowing wellbeing in every field’

Agri Aware has launched ‘Sowing Wellbeing in EveryField’, a new campaign to raise awareness on physical health, mental health, and farm safety.

Over the course of the three-week campaign, kicking off on Thursday, October 24th, Agri Aware will share stories of farmers and those working in the agricultural sector who will be speaking about physical health, mental health and farm safety.

A video will be released along with expert advice and contact information on each of the topics to raise awareness and provide support to the farming community.

The second instalment will be released on Thursday, October 31st and the last on Thursday, November 7th.

The first video will be released on October 24th and will see beef farmer Nicholas King share his physical health journey, detailing his struggles as an emotional eater that led to weight issues to now being physically healthy and confident in himself.

Kerrie Leonard, a drystock farmer and thoroughbred horse breeder is next and will share her experience of being involved in a farm accident when she was six years of age to where she is now, being active on the farm and breeding thoroughbred horses.

Lastly, Andrew Bonham from a sheep farming background will share his mental health journey and detail how he went about improving his mental wellbeing.

See agriaware.ie