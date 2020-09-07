Martin agrees to meet with fish producers

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin will meet with heads of fish producer organisations to discuss controversial penalty points system, according to Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan.

Mr O’Sullivan said he had spoken with the Taoiseach to outline the fishing community’s disappointment with elements of the penalty point statutory instrument recently signed into law, and secured an agreement from the Taoiseach to meet with producer organisations.

‘I contacted the Taoiseach and explained the community’s issues and concerns with the statutory instrument,’ Deputy O’Sullivan said.

‘The Taoiseach has assured me he will meet with the heads of the four producer organisations when the new Minister for Agriculture and the Marine is appointed. I made him aware I will be seeking amendments to the statutory instrument, or a replacement instrument that will better reflects the concerns of the industry.’

The Taoiseach, who has been acting Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine since Dara Calleary’s resignation at the end of August, last week signed off on statutory instruments which introduce a penalty points system for fishing fleets in line with European Union law.

‘An administrative penalty point system can work, but it will have to reflect the needs and concerns of the fishing industry,’ Deputy O’Sullivan reiterated.