Kieran is ploughing on with prestigious new role at NPA

A TIMOLEAGUE man has been appointed West Cork director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

Kieran Keohane, Carhue, Timoleague is continuing his family’s strong ploughing tradition by taking on the role.

His father Donal has the distinction of being the only person in the country to win All-Ireland ploughing titles with a horse (1950) and a tractor (1957 and ‘64), while his late uncle Ted was also an award winning plough man.

Kieran, a general operative for Teagasc at Darrara College, and a part-time farmer, has vast experience having been chairman of the West Cork ploughing association for 11 years.

Three people went forward for the title of West Cork director, and a victorious Kieran said he hopes to use it as a stepping stone to move further up the ranks.

‘I have ambitions to be the director of the NPA,’ he said.

For now, he plans to use his position to preserve the tradition of ploughing, and possibly secure the national ploughing championships for Cork.

‘I can’t see them coming this side of the tunnel, but if we could even get it to Cork it would be great as it’s such a huge money spinner,’ he said.

Kieran has taken over the role held by Denis Keohane, Ballinascarthy, who will remain in an honorary capacity.

Niall O’Donovan, chairman of Timoleague ploughing association, has welcomed the appointment.