Farming & Fisheries

Kieran is ploughing on with prestigious new role at NPA

May 6th, 2023 7:05 AM

By Emma Connolly

Kieran Keohane is planning to use his new role to preserve the tradition of ploughing, and possibly get the national championships back to Cork.

Share this article

A TIMOLEAGUE man has been appointed West Cork director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA). 

Kieran Keohane, Carhue, Timoleague is continuing his family’s strong ploughing tradition by taking on the role. 

His father Donal has the distinction of being the only person in the country to win All-Ireland ploughing titles with a horse (1950) and a tractor (1957 and ‘64), while his late uncle Ted was also an award winning plough man. 

Kieran, a general operative for Teagasc at Darrara College, and a part-time farmer, has vast experience having been chairman of the West Cork ploughing association for 11 years. 

Three people went forward for the title of West Cork director, and a victorious Kieran said he hopes to use it as a stepping stone to move further up the ranks. 

‘I have ambitions to be the director of the NPA,’ he said. 

For now, he plans to use his position to preserve the tradition of ploughing, and possibly secure the national ploughing championships for Cork. 

‘I can’t see them coming this side of the tunnel, but if we could even get it to Cork it would be great as it’s such a huge money spinner,’ he said. 

Kieran has taken over the role held by Denis Keohane, Ballinascarthy, who will remain in an honorary capacity.  

Niall O’Donovan, chairman of Timoleague ploughing association, has welcomed the appointment. 

The West Cork Farming Awards have been launched for 2023 – find out all you need to know here.

 

****

The West Cork Farming Awards have been launched for 2023 – find out more by clicking here.

 

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.