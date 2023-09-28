FARM CLASSICS: How dawn of the 6000 Series put John Deere back top of the class

ONE of the ultimates in tractor series evolutions, the 6030 series John Deere tractors hit the market in 2007 – however, the story of these tractors can be traced back to 1992.

John Deere enjoyed great success in the Irish market with their 50 series tractors, complete with famed SG2 cabs.

However, by the turn of the 90s the models not only looked dated in comparison to their competitors but also fell behind in terms of horsepower, lift, and oil flow capacity.

But John Deere were poised to pull their trump card with the release of the newly designed 6000 series, with the range-topping 6900 released in 1994.

Providing strength, while saving on weight, the new full frame chassis design was fundamental to the all-new ground-up engineering of these tractors, which also included the new PowrQuad gearbox and 6.8l PowrTech engine.

The all-new TechCentre cab finally provided a second entry door for operators with unimpeded forward vision and was class-leading in its time.

Updated in 1997 to the 6010 series, these tractors had subtle improvements with more comfort and power which improved the driving experience, including the AutoQuad gearbox, TLS, power boost, and HMS headland management. Held in high regard, the range-topping 6910 was a stable workhorse capable of punching well above its weight.

With huge boots to fill, the 6020 range of tractors launched in 2003 and had a very modern look.

They had a curved nosed, one-piece bonnet with integrated headlights, along with a redesigned cab with a single pane windscreen and round work lights.

While early 20 series tractors were prone to some niggles, the range was constantly updated throughout its production with later models proving to be finely tuned tractors.

AutoQuad II was introduced on these tractors, along with cab suspension with the range-topping 6920S capable of pushing out 160hp.

The final evolution of the ‘69’ steed came with the 6030 of 2007. Although similar to the previous tractors, ridge down the bonnet and single headlight cluster are tell-tale 30 series characteristics.

These tractors are fitted with an EGR valve to meet emissions regulations but the major advances lay in the cab with newly designed dash, brighter panelling, and Command Centre control monitor for adjusting the workings of the tractor. A declutch button was also added to the gearstick for improved gear changes.

Although updated and vastly improved, the 6.8l PowerTech engine, PowerQuad gearbox and TechCentre cab remained the core of these tractors – and current John Deeres.

Rebranding led to the end the great ‘69’ era with the realease of the R series in 2013.

