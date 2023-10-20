From farmer to artist: Marie’s airport exhibition tells Simon residents’ stories

A DAIRY farmer-turned-artist spent the summer painting portraits of residents at Cork Simon Community and she said it was a reminder that anyone could fall on hard times, at any stage in their life.

Marie Ryan’s narrative portraits tell the stories of 12 people who use Simon facilities and will be displayed in her first solo exhibition, at Cork Airport for the month of November.

Originally from Wilton, she spent much of her youth at Bunalun, Skibbereen where her grandparents and other relatives lived. She has only recently reconnected with her love of art, having worked with the Central Statistics Office for 19 years, before becoming a full-time dairy farmer in Carrignavar.

After she was widowed four years ago she moved back to the city, and embarked on an art course at the Cork College of Further Education’s Douglas Street Campus and described it as a ‘pivotal year’.

‘I loved art in primary school, but I didn’t do it at second level, outside of doodling on text books! I always liked colour and I liked design, and I knew that I wanted to try something new, so I took the plunge and embarked on a Level 5 Art course at the Cork College of Further Education in the Douglas Street campus,’ she said.

After that she did a Level 6 Art at the Kinsale Campus, achieving all distinctions, and where she said her teachers gave her the motivation and confidence to start working professionally, immediately.

It was a lot of hard work, she admitted, but she clearly had a talent that was waiting to be discovered.

At the start of the summer she approached Simon with her project proposal, and 12 people volunteered to take part. The process saw her meet all of them for a chat, and to decide on a theme for their piece.

‘We’d chat about their interests, and what they were enthusiastic about, and together we decided on a topic. Painting a portrait is such a personal thing and they were all very brave, trusting me to interpret them visually.’

Marie said she’s very grateful for the opportunity. ‘It was a privilege and honour and it made me realise that through circumstantial situations, any of us could have to avail of the services of Simon. I’m not painting homelessness, but specific individuals with their own interests and personalities. I hope the exhibition will help people see these people for who they are, and not ‘the homeless’, and that it will help us all relate better to each other.’

Her only regret is that she didn’t discover her love of art earlier in life.

‘It just wasn’t on my radar when I was leaving school and going to start college. But now at the age of 53 I’m so glad I found what I love to do. When my husband Dave died, I was unsure of my next step but I knew I had to make big changes and I had to be true to myself, and through hard work, it’s all turned out better than I could ever have hoped for,’ said Marie.

She’s now a student – in two colleges! She’s studying fine art in MTU Crawford, and an evening acting course in UCC. ‘A whole new world has opened up for me and I’m thrilled. My advice to anyone out there thinking of making a change is to avail of the great choice of Further Education and Training courses out there as they provide a great experience and stepping stone. Just look at me!’ she said.

All the paintings, measure 50cmx50cm and are done in acrylic paint and mixed media and will be on show at Cork Airport from November 1st to 30th.