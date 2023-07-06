FARM CLASSICS: Ford’s 10 Series and the Rubik’s Cube gearbox

BY PETER O'BRIEN

THE improvement of cab comfort was a major focus point for tractor manufactures in the 1980’s. Put simply, improved operator comfort increased productivity, which sold tractors.

The importance of this is highlighted by companies such as Fiat hiring Pinafara and International hiring Porshe designers to engineer and style the best cabs possible.

The ‘flat deck’ cab was the buzzword – void of the transmission tunnel with awkward protruding gear levers on the floor. While not a new concept – most large tractors had flat deck cabs – however most tractors in the sub 100hp bracket had not yet graduated from the floor mounted gearstick system, yet these tractors sold in huge volumes.

A ‘Synchromesh’ gearbox was also a necessity for new tractors, with tractor owners and operators eager to leave the ‘constant mesh’ gearboxes behind them. This gearbox allowed for smoother, faster, on-the-move gear changes with less loss of speed and torque, while also being more forgiving to the operator for a mistimed gear change.

Launched in 1981, Ford’s 10 series boasted the flat deck Q cab for the entire range of tractors previously only offered from the 7700 upwards. To achieve this on the smaller models, tractors from the 7610 downward were fitted with a column shift type gearbox with two black levers protruding out from below the steering wheel – one long and one short.

The longer one controlled the gears 1-4, with H-L-R selected by the shorter lever which actually gave a positive ‘shuttle’ effect – ideal for loader work. Dual power was offered as an extra. The column shift gearbox was far from a new concept with Zetor employing the system on its smaller tractors, and Fiat on a broad range of tractors. However, for Ford, it was a bit of a disaster. The 1-4 shift pattern was awkward, counter intuitive and illogical, quickly earning itself the reputation as the ‘Rubiks Cube’ gearbox.

By 1983, sales were suffering and Ford enlisted the help of an Austrian engineer who had designed his own method of converting the ‘Rubiks Cube’ to a conventional ‘H’ gate pattern. Ford adopted this method for the next two years and many 10 series with the awkward gear system were retrofitted with this more logical pattern.

Luckily, the new Super Q cab was launched in 1985 as part of the Force II range, and Ford dropped the column shift in favour of two floor-mounted gearsticks falling nicely to the operator’s right hand – with Dual Power fitted as standard.

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

Ford 3610

Horsepower

42hp

Engine

Ford 3.1l

Year of manufacture

From 1981