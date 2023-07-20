FARM CLASSICS: Popular 600 series was another classy Massey

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

Massey Ferguson 675

Horsepower

70hp

Engine

A4.236

Years of manufacture

1982-1986

Launched in 1982, the Massey Ferguson 600 series was a direct replacement for the 500 range of the tractors. By the 1980s, the 500 range were dated in appearance and driver comfort. Furthermore, the highly advanced 3000 series was only its infancy of development and was still a long way off production tractors.

Enter the MF 600 series; manufactured at the Banner Lane factory in Coventry, the 600 series was somewhat of a stop-gap range of tractors, with production ending in 1986. The range consisted of the 675, 690, 698, 698T and the six-cylinder 699 which was added to the line-up in 1984. However, these tractors brought new levels of comfort, power, and adaptability to the sub 100hp range for MF users.

The smallest tractor in the range, the 675 is powered by a 3.9l Perkins engine producing 70hp. A 12/4R speed synchromesh transmission, using three floor-mounted gear levers in the traditional between-the-legs position, is the most common transmission found in the 675. The middle gearstick-provides the high/low splitter-which is a nice long lever making for swift on the move gear changes between the splitter gears. Multipower transmission was also a factory option, which offered 12F/4R with a high gear ratio.

Central to the tractor is the high driving position thanks to the new, flat deck luxury cab.

Manufactured by SIAC of Italy, the cab had a sleek outer appearance, with light brown interior cloth and black plastic panelling. Many improvements were to be found in comparison to the previous 500 series with handbrake finally located on the left of the seat, slatted cab steps, adjustable steering wheel, as well as a sleeker dash gauges. The spool valves were akin to the 500 series below to right of the seat, but benefited from longer handles. Air conditioning was an optional extra and electronically operated 4WD was also available. Unusually, the doors open forward exposing the operator to the wheel of the tractor.

The SIAC built cab was also the Achilles heel of the 600 series, as the method used to press the steel in the doors and cab roof unfortunately allowed moisture to penetrate into the metal which caused a serious rusting issue – a fate suffered by almost every tractor to some extent.

The 600 series proved particularly popular, especially as a stock-man’s tractor – nimble around the yard, yet powerful for the field, with a huge abundance of these tractors still in primary roles today. If you have a 600 series MF, send us your photos.

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork