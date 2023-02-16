FARM CLASSICS: John Deere 6410 – comfort meets power

THE successor to the 6000 range of tractors, the John Deere 6010 or ‘10’ series proved to be hugely popular selling in large numbers with models still commanding high resale value to this day.

Building upon the success of John Deere’s new full frame and modular design, the Mannheim-built tractors offered an excellent balance of electronics, comfort and power – and more importantly, excellent reliability.

Released in 1998, much acclaim of the 6010 range goes to the outstanding 6910, the six-cylinder range topper in the mid weight series.

However, John Deere did not forget the popularity of 4 cylinder ‘pocket-rocket’ tractors such as the 2650 and 2850 of the late ‘80s, and included the 6110, 6210, 6310 and 6410 in the line-up. These tractors had evolved from the previous 6000 range with increased levels of power, refinement and comfort.

In appearance, the 6410 looks largely similar to it 6910 siblings, however the wheelbase of the tractor is obviously shorter.

This of course is due to the 4.5l John Deere PowerTech engine, turbocharged to produce a commendable 105hp for a small frame tractor.

Tipping the scales at 4.5tons, the 6410 has a hydraulic output of 95l/mi, while the rear linkage is capable of lifting close to 3tons off the ground.

The PowerQuad transmission provides 24F/24R gears through a six-speed gearbox with four powershifts in each, while a newly designed shuttle lever found its home to the left of the dash.

Inherited from the 6000 series, the TechCenter cab was updated to become a brighter cab with a newly designed right hand console with master panel for lighting controls, ventilation as well as HMS (headland management system) setup.

A quieter cab with improved air conditioning, a suspended passenger seat was also on the options list.

The fully adjustable Gen 2 dash console also featured anti-glare, scratch free glass.

Also available for the first time was John Deere’s Triple Link Suspension (TLS). Hydraulic accumulators are used to provide front axle suspension, with 100mm of travel, providing excellent ride comfort.

The 6410 was available in top end ‘Premium’ spec or basic ‘SE’ specification. Some of the major differences on the SE models include a 16F/16R transmission, lower lift capacity and hydraulic output, bonnet mounted exhaust as well as a more basic cab and lighting package.

Lightweight, powerful and nimble, the 6410 was capable of heavy work, and was often fitted with a front loader making it an ideal yard tractor.

•Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork