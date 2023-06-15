FARM CLASSICS: Jaguar 800 series all Claas acts, but 840 is tops

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

Claas Jaguar 840

Horsepower

381hp

Engine

Mercedes OM402LA V8

Years of manufacture

1994-2001

CLAAS are a dominant player in the silage harvester market in Ireland, thanks in part to the Mega range of silage harvesters of the late 80s and early 90s, but more so the 800 series of harvesters which really underpinned Claas as a force to be reckoned with when it came to self-propelled silage harvesters.

Following the success of the 600 Mega range of silage harvesters, Claas went back to the drawing board to design their 800 series, known in-house as the 491.

Cosmetically and mechanically, little was carried forward from the previous models with its newly-designed cab, bodywork and colour scheme.

However, for this range of harvesters, Claas engineers had redesigned the engine to sit in a traverse position, across the rear axle. The engine of choice for all models for the range was a Mercedes V8 with the range topping 503hp 880 being powered by the 14.6l 442 engine, while the entry level 840 received a slightly smaller 12.7l 402 unit producing a respectable 381hp.

By mounting the engine sideways, power could be sent directly from the flywheel to the front via a six groove V-belt with a dry single plate clutch, eliminating the need for 90 degree gearboxes that conventionally mounted engines required. This had two main advantages – a simpler driveline system which also reduced parasitic engine power losses resulting in more of the engine’s power being utilised. A cooler running engine with the radiator, oil cooler and air conditioning unit were mounted forward of the engine, behind a rotary screen with clean air being drawn in from above the machine and blown out the back.

At the business end of the harvester, the Claas 840 is fitted with PU300H 3m header with twin crop rollers picking up the grass, while a 75cm wide chopping cylinder had knives arranged in an offset ‘V’ format with a crop accelerator spinning at 150mph propelling the chopped grass up the shoot.

Claas designed a new cab fitted with a curved windscreen and sloping roof which provided the operator with great amounts of visibility and space.

However, it was still a familiar place for Claas users with the control layout more improved and upgraded rather than changed.

A passenger seat, air conditioning and six forward and downward facing cab-mounted work lights were supplied as standard. Also of benefit to the owner was the introduction of an automatic greasing system for the first time as a factory fitted option.

A hugely successful range of harvesters, both the 10,000th and 15,000th Claas Jaguar harvesters produced in 1994 and 1998 respectively were both 800 series harvesters.

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork