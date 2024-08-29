FARM CLASSICS: Fiat 1300S vs 160-90: Evolution of a thoroughbred

Farm Classics with Peter O'Brien is a weekly column looking back at some of the best tractors and machinery in farming history

HIGH horsepower Fiat tractors need little introduction – especially given the fact that one hears one coming five minutes before it arrives!

Although slow in pace, the distinctive throaty roar of one working exudes power.

In the early 70s, Fiat tractors were somewhat of a rarity working in Irish fields.

Although Fiat was a major international player, especially in the area of tracked machines, the Italian tractor brand had little in the way of tractors reaching for the 100hp sector until the arrival of the Fiat 1000 in 1971.

Manufactured in Modena in Italy, the Fiat 1000 was partnered by the 1300 in 1973, which produced a substantial 130hp. These tractors were upgraded to the ‘Super’ range in 1976 with the 1300 now flexing 150hp worth of muscle.

A mere six years after the final 1300 Supers rolled off the Modena production line, the 90 series were launched.

The tractors enjoyed enormous success with many models being produced until 1996. The heavyweight and domineering 160-90 and 180-90 lay at the top end of the range, packing 160hp and 180hp respectively.

The 160-90 is a pure thoroughbred tractor, with blood lines extending back to the 1580 of the early 80s and 1300 Super. Let’s do a comparison to demonstrate the evolution.

As the saying goes, there is no replacement for displacement – the 150hp 7.4l engine of the 1300S was replaced by the turbocharged 8.1 engine for the 160-90, inherited from the 1580.

Lift capacity was almost doubled from 3.5tons to nearly 7tons, complete with the ‘Lift-o-Matic’ linkage control system.

The 160-90 bulked out to 7tons, 2.5 tons over its counterpart. The 14inch clutch disc was retained, as was the column mounted gear levers, a lever each side of the steering wheel.

The 12F/4R constant mesh gearbox of the 1300S was upgraded to a synchronised unit while a Powershift option also became available providing 16F/16R gears, with the left lever selecting four ranges, and four gears assigned to the right. Directional changes are achieved, thanks to a shuttle lever located down to the left of the driver’s seat.

The ISO rubber mounted SIAC built cab of the 1300S was duly upgraded to the Pinafarina designed SuperComfort cab.

The fuel tank was relocated from behind the dash of the 1300S to the rear of the cab for 160-90 and also gained an extra 80l capacity, to 280l.

With the orange paintwork of the 1300S making way for the Terracotta of the 160-90, there is no denying that both tractors have an imposing stance and are more than capable of a hard day’s work.

