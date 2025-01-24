Donal Shinnick is the new Dairygold vice-chair

DAIRY farmer Donal Shinnick has been elected as the new vice-chairperson of Dairygold.

Mr Shinnick from Buttevant has been a member of the Dairygold Mallow regional committee since 2004, the Dairygold general committee since 2007, and the Dairygold board since 2019.

He is also current chairperson and director of Co-Operative Animal Health Limited (CAHL) and a director of Cork Racecourse Mallow Ltd.

Mr Shinnick holds a diploma in corporate direction (food business) from University College Cork.

Mr Shinnick is married to Ann and they have four children, Thomas, Mairéad, Áine and Kate. Donal and Ann are farming in partnership with their son Thomas.

Earlier this month Pat Clancy from Ballyporeen was announced as Dairygold’s new chairperson.