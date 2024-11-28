Derogation in focus at Clon IFA conference

SUSTAINABLE Dairying in West Cork is the theme of this year’s annual conference of Clonakilty IFA, on behalf of the West Cork Executive, taking place on Monday November 25th at 8pm in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty.

With the renewal of Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation from January 1st 2026, already on the horizon, A range of speakers from across the sector will speak at the a conference, which will focus on sustainability and improving water quality with fertiliser management and slurry management.

Conor Mulvihill of Dairy Industry Ireland will give his views on Sustainable Markets Processing costs and future industry opportunities. Conor was instrumental in calling for a unified action plan to tackle water quality, and that the European Commission should set out a road map because the Dairy Industry needs certainty to plan ahead.

IFA environment chair John Murphy will provide an update on water quality and fertiliser and slurry management, a new splash plate ban for lower stocked farms, and carbon footprint targets.

Carbery’s director of sustainability Enda Buckley will give a progress report on Carbery’s Sustainability Programme, the Farm Zero C project at Shinagh near Bandon, and the Greener Dairy Farmer Programme.

IFA economist Tadgh Buckley will give an update on government schemes, Dairy Beef Welfare scheme changes in the Budget and the increased cost of doing business.

Munster IFA chair Conor O’Leary will chair the meeting and the floor will be open for questions on the night. The meeting welcomes election candidates but they will not be allowed speak as Clonakilty IFA stress it is not an election event.

All farming stakeholders are invited to attend especially dairy farmers who are encouraged to air their views.

‘While markets are a lot more buoyant this year and good autumn weather has farmers in more buoyant mood, there is still a lot of concerns, like holding on to the derogation and reducing the carbon footprint, as well as the Donald Trump presidency in the US and what they may bring,’ said Clonakilty IFA secretary Ronald Shorten.

The evening is sponsored by IFA, Carbery, Eurogene AI Services and Cow Manager.