Dept of Agriculture taking ‘adaptable approach’ to TB

THE TB vaccination programme in West Cork has not been suspended or reduced, the Department of Agriculture said.

TB levels hit all-time highs in many areas of the South-West in recent weeks, with close to 5,000 reactors recorded earlier this

month.

The IFA described the situation as ‘unreal’ with outbreaks in areas including Timoleague, Kilbrittain, Ballinacarriga, and ongoing outbreaks in Drimoleague and Caheragh.

The Dept of Agriculture told The Southern Star they are now employing an ‘adaptable’ approach to the issue.

‘The vaccination programme in West Cork has not been suspended or reduced,’ a Dept statement said.

‘However, due to rising levels of TB in cattle and the need to for an adaptable approach depending on the disease situation in cattle, the wildlife programme has been focused around problem herds and problem areas. This includes the testing and vaccinating of badgers in those areas.’

Senator Tim Lombard (Fine Gael) described the TB situation as having reached ‘epidemic’ levels and warned that it is likely to only get worse as herds are housed indoors for winter.