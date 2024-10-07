Denise joining panel for Women in Agriculture free event in Cork city

The Women in Agriculture Stakeholder Group (WASG) and the Department of Agriculture will hold a special event in Cork on Wednesday October 9th for women involved or interested in

farming.

Farmer panellists from all sectors – beef, sheep, dairy and organics – and some who have diversified their business in the agri sector will be taking part.

One of the panellists is Denise Twomey, a former Southern Star Farming award winner.

Denise is in her fourth year of a farm partnership and in the past few years has navigated converting the outside farm beef enterprise to dairy, while dealing with ups and downs of managing grants, farm loans, land purchase, farm building construction.

The second panel will be representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Teagasc, and Bord Bia, discussing schemes and grants currently available education pathways and courses in agriculture for women, and offering industry insights into Irish agricultural products.

The panel will also consider policy changes that can support women involved in agriculture, and encouraging more females into the sector and highlighting they face.

Dr. Maryanne Hurley of MTU was the project leader in the Her-Self research project and will be a panellist.

The event is an opportunity for attendees to engage in the national dialogue, empowering women in agriculture to voice their thoughts and experiences and learn what opportunities are available to females in our agricultural sectors.

Registration is free but must be done in advance, and can be done at Eventbrite.ie.

The Cork event is one of three being held nationwide and kicks off at 10am on October 9th at the Clayton Silver Springs Hotel.