CARBERY MACRA: Talent on show at Titles Night

CARBERY Macra members have had another busy fortnight.

On Sunday, January 12th, the agricultural affairs committee organised a ‘Cultivating Balance and Wellbeing’ event, which took place in the Ballinadee Bus.

Guest speakers covered key aspects of physical and mental health, providing valuable insights for attendees.

The week after saw the Titles Night at the Leap Inn, where participants showcased their talents and stories.

On the night, Daniel O’Brien of Ballinascarthy Macra was crowned Mr Personality, while Katie Hurley of Caheragh Macra took home the title of Queen of the Castle.

A well-attended farm walk followed at John O’Callaghan’s farm in Bandon, focusing on farm technology, including Lely systems.

Looking ahead, Clonakilty Macra will compete in the National Macra Semi-Final of Debating against Banteer Macra in Buttevant on Saturday, February 8th.

March will bring a Ladies’ Afternoon Tea on the 9th in the Maritime Hotel and Volleyball Competitions in Dunmanway Hall on the 16th.

Members are also preparing for a trip to the Highland Show in June. New members are always welcome – get in touch via social media @CarberyMacra.