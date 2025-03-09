Busy March schedule for Carbery members

BY ANNE BARRET

CARBERY Macra has a packed schedule of events and activities to get involved in this month, following a busy February across the county.

Clonakilty Macra recently competed in the National Final of Senior Debating on February 22nd against Donoughmore.

While they were narrowly defeated, the team gave an impressive performance.

Meanwhile, Bantry, Caheragh, Beara, and Kenmare Macra recently came together for a club exchange night out. It was a fantastic opportunity for networking with beverages and saw bonds strengthen between the clubs.

Beara Macra will host a family-friendly table quiz on Saturday, March 8th, at Berehaven Golf Club. Teams of four can join for €20, with the quiz kicking off at 8pm.

The Carbery Round Volleyball competition is taking place on Sunday, March 23rd, at Dunmanway Community Hall at 11.30am. Individuals are also welcome to join rainbow teams. Message Carbery Macra on social media to join in on the fun.

Caheragh Macra is holding a Music Bingo night on Saturday, March 29th at 9pm, at the Travellers Rest in Caheragh.

Also, sign-ups are now open for the Carbery and Cork county rounds of the Drama One Act competition, which is taking place on March 30th and promises fun.